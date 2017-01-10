West De Pere wins clash of state-ranked teams | Girls Rdp

VALDERS – Liz Edinger scored 18 points and Brehna Evan had 14 points as the West De Pere girls basketball team flexed some muscle on Monday, rolling past Valders 52-36 in a clash of state-ranked teams.

Hannah Stefaniak added 10 points for West De Pere, the third-ranked Division 2 team that improved to 11-0 on the season with the nonconference victory.

Lindsay Glaeser scored 10 points for Valders (11-2), ranked No. 7 in Division 3.

West De Pere…26 26 – 52

Valders…20 16 – 36

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 8, Evans 14, Edinger 18, Korbelova 2, Stefaniak 10. 3-pt: Evans 1, Edinger 1. FT: 4-6. F: 9.

VALDERS – Evenson 5, Buck 9, E. Wagner 3, A. Wagner 4, Glaeser 10, Hammel 5. 3-pt: Evenson 1, Buck 1, Wagner 1, Glaeser 1, Hammel 1. FT: 3-4. F: 9.

De Pere 44,

Sheb. North 33

SHEBOYGAN – The Redbirds pulled away in the second half to move to 11-2 on the season, 8-1 in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Lizzie Miller scored 15 points, Liz Nies had 13 and Olivia DeCleene added 12 points for De Pere.

Mariah Platz led North (8-4, 4-4) with 11 points.

De Pere…23 21 – 44

Sheb. North…22 11 – 33

DE PERE – Boyd 2, DeCleene 12, L. Miller 15, Kerkhoff 2, Nies 13. 3-pt: L. Miller 4. FT: 10-14. F: 14.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 5, Kertscher 2, Gerach 3, Opie 2, Dallmann 10, Platz 11. 3-pt: Scharinger 1, Platz 1. FT: 7-17. F: 14.

Brillion 61,

Southern Door 58

BRUSSELS – The host Eagles were edged out in the non-conference contest.

Meghan LaCrosse scored 19 points for Southern Door (8-4), while Megan Pavlik had 17 points and Gabby Atkins added 11.

Sara Braun poured in 31 points for Brillion (6-7).

Brillion…23 38 – 61

Southern Door…21 37 – 58

BRILLION – Kraus 10, B. Popp 1, Beyer 1, K. Popp 4, Galoff 2, Braun 31, Keller 10, Cohen 2. 3-pt: Kraus 1, Braun 1. FT: 14-23. F: 17.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 4, G. Atkins 11, LeGrave 3, bertrand 4, Pavlik 17, LaCrosse 19. 3-pt: G. Atkins 2. FT: 16-21. F: 14.

Kewaunee 65, Denmark 46

KEWAUNEE – Sara Dax and Brooke Geier combined for 43 points as the Storm improved to 10-2 on the season.

Dax had 23, Geier 20, and Abby Baumgartner added 13 points for Kewaunee.

Claire Sipple scored eight points to lead Denmark (4-7).

Denmark…29 17 – 46

Kewaunee…34 21 – 65

DENMARK – Hansen 7, Laurent 7, Miller 7, Sipple 8, Halada 4, Leiterman 4, Rish 4, Groehler 5. 3-pt: Hansen 2, Miller 1, Sipple 2. FT: 11-21. F: 19. Fouled out: Rish.

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 1, Geier 20, Olsen 7, Baumgartner 13, Dax 23, Tlachac 1. 3-pt: Dax 1. FT: 12-20. F: 19.

Coleman 44, Suring 42

COLEMAN – The Cougars had just three players score, but it was enough to pull out the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Mariana Meissner scored 24 points for Coleman (3-7, 3-5), while Ashlee Mayer (11) and Kailey Klimek (nine) also scored.

Greta Sleeter scored 15 points for Suring (5-7, 3-5).

Suring…25 17 – 42

Coleman…25 19 – 44

SURING – Stegeman 9, Seppel 6, Heimerl 5, Van Bellinger 5, Reed 2, Sleeter 15. 3-pt: Sleeter 2. FT: 10-19. F: 15. Fouled out: Stegeman.

COLEMAN – Mayer 11, Klimek 9, Meissner 24. FT: 4-12. F: 15.

Wausaukee 39, Niagara 34

NIAGARA – The Rangers held off the host Badgers for the M&O victory.

Alexis Ranallo scored 14 points and Maddison Renikow had 10 to lead Wausaukee (9-1, 7-1), which led by eight at halftime.

Cassie Gill scored 11 points for Niagara (7-4, 5-4).

Wausaukee…22 17 – 39

Niagara…14 20 – 34

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 1, Messar 3, K. Schlies 8, Manske 3, Ranallo 14, Renikow 10. 3-pt: Ranallo 2. FT: 9-18. F: 16.

NIAGARA – Racine 6, Wells 2, Nawn 3, West 6, Schwedersky 2, Gill 11, Hannah 4. 3-pt: Gill 1. FT: 11-16. F: 15.

Bonduel 63,

Shiocton 38

SHIOCTON – The Bears registered their 10th win of the season with the CW-8 victory.

Hayley Sorenson scored 13 points, and Emily Sorenson and Kailee Pedersen added 12 points apiece to pace Bonduel (10-3, 4-2).

Monika Spencer scored seven points for Shiocton (7-5, 3-3).

Bonduel…23 40 – 63

Shiocton…15 23 – 38

BONDUEL – Collier 9, H. Sorenson 13, E. Sorenson 12, Reinke 6, Pedersen 12, Guenther 1, Carpenter 7, LaBerge 1, Bohr 2. 3-pt: Reinke 2, Pedersen 1. FT: 20-33. F: 19.

SHIOCTON – Spencer 7, Korth 5, Schroth 2, Hermann 3, Young 4, Elliott 5, Ubl 6, Burns 6. 3-pt: Spencer 2, Korth 1, Hermann 1. FT: 8-22. F: 20. Fouled out: Ubl, Gunderson.