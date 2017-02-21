West Delaware, Louisa-Muscatine, win Class 1A state bowling honors

The West Delaware boys and Louisa-Muscatine girls won Class 1A state bowling team championships Monday at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.

West Delaware of Manchester compiled a 1-2 individual finish. Jeff Boeckenstedt took medalist honors with games of 219 and 262 for a 481 total — nine pins better than his teammate Alex Schnieders.

Maquoketa finished as the boys’ runner-up with a score of 3,091 — 52 pins behind West Delaware.

Louisa-Muscatine of Letts’ girls’ team tallied 2,955, behind freshmen Shadyn Bishop and Whittney Morse.

Camanche took second place with a score of 2,885.

Andrea Salow of West Delaware won the individual title with a 441, followed by Bishop, who had 439. Last year’s champion, Macy Ross of Charles City, placed third, at 438.

Class 2A state meets will be held Tuesday, followed by 3A action Wednesday. All competition will be held at Plaza Lanes.