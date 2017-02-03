West holds on for Bay win | Girls Rdp

GREEN BAY – Jazzlynn Koeller hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, leading the Green Bay West girls basketball team to its second-consecutive victory, 48-43 over Menasha on Thursday.

Julia VerHaagh and Katelyn Stascak each added two 3’s for the Wildcats (5-13, 3-8 Bay Conference), which led by four at halftime and held on late for the win.

Maddy SanHoekstra had 16 points to lead Menasha (2-15, 2-8).

Menasha…20 23 – 43

G.B. West…24 24 – 48

MENASHA – Roen 8, Roesler 3, Stewart 2, Yost 9, Bale 3, Wussow 2, SanHoekstra 16. 3-pt: Roen 2, Roesler 1, Yost 1, Bale 1. FT: 0-2. F: 19. Fouled out: Roesler.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 17, King 6, VerHaagh 6, Stascak 7, King 7, Snyder 2. 3-pt: Koeller 3, VerHaagh 2, Stascak 2. FT: 7-17. F: 11.

Seymour 72, Xavier 30

APPLETON – The Thunder outscored the Hawks 43-17 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Hailey Oskey led Seymour (13-5, 8-2 Bay) with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Karly Weycker paced Xavier (6-12, 5-6) with 16 points.

Seymour…43 29 – 72

Xavier…17 13 – 30

SEYMOUR – Oskey 19, Bluma 5, King 2, Seitz 7, VandenLangenberg 3, Moehring 6, Krause 12, Veldt 9, Heinke 7, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Oskey 3, Bluma 1, Moehring 1, Krause 2, Veldt 3. FT: 8-15. F: 16.

XAVIER – Lauer 2, Vande Hey 4, Schmitt 1, Ceranski 2, Engels 1, C. Dombrowski 2, S. Dombrowski 2, Weycker 16. FT: 6-11. F: 14.

New London 54,

G.B. East 13

GREEN BAY – The Red Devils fell at home in the Bay matchup.

Ariel Malutz led East (2-15, 1-9) with five points. Kate Christian scored a game-high 15 points for New London (11-7, 8-3).

New London…38 16 – 54

G.B. East…11 2 – 13

NEW LONDON – Christian 15, Halverson 7, Besaw 6, Rohan 9, Porath 11, Pankow 6. 3-pt: Halverson 1, Porath 1. FT: 10-17. F: 9.

G.B. EAST – Hohn 2, Bazaldua 2, Watzka 1, Brantley 3, Malutz 5. 3-pt: Brantley 1, Malutz 1. FT: 3-6. F: 15.

Bonduel 54, Iola-Scandinavia 38

IOLA – The Bears were dominant in the Central Wisconsin-8 matchup.

Emily Sorenson scored 16 points and Haylee Sorenson added 10 for Bonduel (14-4, 7-3). Danee Collier scored 13 points for the Bears, including the team’s lone 3-pointer.

The Thunderbirds (9-8, 4-5) were led in scoring by Leighten Fischer, who scored 16.

Bonduel…26 28 – 54

Iola-Scandinavia…13 25 – 38

BONDUEL – Collier 13, H Sorenson 10, E Sorenson 16, Wudtke 2, Petcka 2, Pedersen 3, Carpenter 6, LaBerge 2. 3-pt: Collier 1. FT: 15-20. F: 20.

IOLA SCANDINAVIA – Kisting 10, Melum 5, Johnson 3, Wandtke 2, Fischer 16, Knapstein 2. 3-pt: Kisting 2, Melum 1, Johnson 1, Fischer 1. FT: 11-15. F: 19.