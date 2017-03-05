West Monroe shuts out Byrd

WEST MONROE — The West Monroe Rebels closed out the 2017 Trey Altick Tournament with a 10-0 victory over the 2016 Class 5A state runner up Byrd Yellow Jackets (1-4) at West Monroe’s Shelby Aulds Baseball Field on Saturday.

“We are progressing,” Byrd coach Gregg Williams said. “Due to the level of competition that we are playing, our guys are having to grow up fast.”

West Monroe (7-1) jumped out to quick 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning. In the second inning, the Rebels added another run to go up 4-0. The third inning saw West Monroe score two more runs to go up 6-0.

Byrd (1-4) settled down and shut out West Monroe in the fourth and fifth innings before giving up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

The West Monroe pitching staff of Taylor Young (four innings and three strikeouts), Tom Biggs (four strikeouts) and Slade Bolden (one inning and strikeout) only allowed one hit on the night.

Byrd’s Henry Lott collected the Yellow Jackets sole hit of the night — a double