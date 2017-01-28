Basketball West Salem boy's basketball defeats McMinnville; 74-62 By USA TODAY Sports January 27, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email West Salem's Zach Robertson (4) goes up for a rebound between McMinnville's Cooper Rich (2) and Aaron Baune (22) in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Tyke Thompson (2) and McMinnville's Isaiah Coste (14) borth reach for the ball in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. McMinnville's Isaiah Coste (14) spins past West Salem's Josh Bailey (15) in the second half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. McMinnville head coach Willie Graham calls out to his team in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Jordan Lind (3) moves down the court in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Zach Robertson (4) moves past McMinnville's Wyatt Smith (3) in the second half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Josh Bailey (15) drives through McMinnville's Cooper Rich (2) in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Jared Oliver (11) looks to pass the ball past McMinnville's Isaiah Coste (14) and Wyatt Smith (3) in the second half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) is bumped McMinnville's Cedric Agcaoili-Ostrom (24) by in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem head coach Travis Myers talks to his palyer Tyke Thomas (2) in the second half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Josh Bailey (15) moves past McMinnville's Cooper Rich (2) in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Zach Robertson (4) moves with the ball in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) eyes the basket in the second half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem's Josh Bailey (15) droves past McMinnville's Cooper Rich (2) in the second half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. West Salem fans react to a play in the first half of the McMinnville vs. West Salem boy's basketball game at West Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. West Salem won the game 74-62. basketball, Salem, Basketball, West Salem High School (Salem OR), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News ALL-USA Gavin Baughman takes over as offensive leader for Saxons Gallery 3 South Salem players sign as college teammates Video Stayton's Kaleb Anundi making strides, learning on the fly 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest