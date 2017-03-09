Menu
West Salem earns first win at state in school history

West Salem’s boys basketball team made four of six free throws in the final minute to hold on and defeat North Medford 62-58 Thursday morning in the consolation semifinals of the OSAA Class 6A state basketball tournament at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

West Salem head coach Travis Myers talks with this team during a break in the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy’s basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.

The win was the first for a West Salem team at a state basketball tournament and guarantees the team to earn a state tournament trophy for the first time in school history.

With the win in the consolation semifinals, No. 6 seed West Salem (22-6) advances to play No. 9 seed Grant (18-9) in Saturday’s 9 a.m. fourth place game.

Junior guard Kyle Greeley scored 25 points – including shooting 4 of 5 from 3-point range – to lead West Salem.

Tyke Thompson scored 11 points and Josh Bailey also scored 10 for the Titans.

BOX SCORE

West Salem 62, North Medford 58

North Medford: Brad Allen 16, Faust 13, Holmes 10, Baptiste 8, Banuelos 8, Rumrey 3, O’Connor, Hunter, Barry, Ireland. Totals 21 11-17 58.

West Salem: Kyle Greeley 25, Thompson 11, Bailey 10, Lind 7, Bulgin 6, Splonski 3, Robertson 0, Oliver. Totals 19 15-22 62.

NM 14 13 18 13-58

WS 14 20 9 19-62

3-point goals: North Medford 5 (Banuelos 2, Holmes 2, Rumrey); West Salem: 9 (Greeley 4, Thompson 3, Bulgin, Splonski). Rebounds North Medford 35 (Allen 8, Holmes 8); West Salem 26 (Lind 6). Assists: North Medford 8; West Salem 10 (Bailey 3).

West Salem’s Zach Robertson (4) moves down the court during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy’s basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.

