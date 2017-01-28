West Salem moves into first place in the GVC

The Titans got their second revenge win of the week.

West Salem High School’s boys basketball team handled McMinnville 74-62 at home Friday night to complete a week where they swept teams – McKay being the other – that upset them earlier in the Greater Valley Conference season.

Now West Salem (8-2 GVC, 15-3 overall) is looking for more.

The Titans came into Friday’s game tied with McNary for the GVC lead, the No. 3 ranking in the OSAA’s power rankings and the No. 4 ranking in the Class 6A coaches poll.

“It’s really important,” said senior Jared Oliver. “I don’t know if we’ve won very many conference championships in basketball so that’s obviously one of our goals. Further on, we just want to get a good seeding for state and maybe make it to the Chiles Center.”

True to its reputation as an offensive team, the Titans went on a run of 7-0 in the first quarter and junior Kyle Greeley went on a 7-0 run into the second quarter to give West Salem a 26-13 advantage, and never let the Grizzlies back in the game.

Greeley scored 30 points and Zach Robertson scored 12 for West Salem.