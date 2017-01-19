West Salem senior is voted the athlete of the week

At Micah Masei’s level of swimming, he does things few others could.

The West Salem High School senior won the 200 freestyle (1:48.56) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.24) at Saturday’s Rumbaugh High School Invitational swim meet in Corvallis and swam on the fifth place 200 free relay and eighth place 200 medley relay teams.

Masei was selected the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

As a junior, Masei placed second at the 6A state meet in the 50 free and swam on West Salem’s 6A state championship-winning 200 free relay team.

A signee to compete in swimming at the University of Hawaii, Masei also won the 6A state championship in the pole vault as a junior.

