West Salem, Sprague, South Salem players named to Les Schwab Bowl

Sprague lineman Tanner Sorensen, South Salem lineman Tyler Coates, Central lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, Sprague linebacker Dane McKinney and West Salem receiver Cole Rumrill have been selected to play for the South team in the June 24 Les Schwab Bowl.

The all-star game for seniors takes place at Hillsboro Stadium.

Lebanon coach Ty Tomlin, a former West Salem assistant, will be the head coach for the South team and his twin brother, Newberg coach T.J. Tomlin, will be an assistant.

Hall of fame

Former North Salem wrestler Larry Mahan will be inducted by the Oregon chapter into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame April 22 at the Washington Square Embassy Suites Hotel in Tigard.

The program begins with a no-host reception at 4 p.m. and the ceremony kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at or-nwhof.ticketleap.com.

Mahan turned professional as a rodeo cowboy at the age of 14, but also was a two-time district champion while in high school at Redmond and was a state tournament qualifier at North Salem.

Mahan previously has been inducted to Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Bull Riding Hall of Fame.

Signings

McNary senior Abigail Smith has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Chemeketa.

Smith, a four-year starting defender, was a first-team all-Greater Valley Conference selection as a senior.

Softball: Silverton senior Halsey Kaatz has signed a letter of intent to play at Mt. Hood Community College.

Athletes of the week

Daisuke Fitial, Micah Masei and Hannah Bodkin were named as the senior swimmers of the year by the Salem Sports and Breakfast Club at its Feb. 24 meeting.

Fitial, from South Salem, won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke in the Greater Valley Conference district meet and placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM at the 6A state meet.

Masei, from West Salem, won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke at the GVC district meet and placed second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the 6A state meet.

Bodkin, from West Salem, placed second in the GVC district meet in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM and placed third in the 6A state meet in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 IM at the 6A state meet.

The group also named Alexis Smith, Colby Evenson, Christian Richey, Tyler Cook and Jenna Markel as the athletes of the week.

Smith, a freshman swimmer at Sprague, placed fifth in the 6A state meet in the 100 freestyle.

Evenson, a junior swimmer at Sprague, placed fifth in the 6A state meet in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 free.

Richey, a junior at South Salem, swam on the Saxons’ third place 200 medley and sixth place 400 free relay teams at the state meet.

Cook, a junior swimmer for South Salem, placed third in the 6A state meet in the 100 free at the 6A state meet.

Markel, a senior on West Salem’s girls basketball team, averaged 12 points in the Titans’ past three games and is averaging 2.5 steals per game while guarding some of the league’s best players.

