West Salem's Micah Masei is No. 1 seed for state

West Salem senior Micah Masei is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s OSAA Class 6A state swimming meet in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.22.

The state swimming meets take place Friday and Saturday at Gresham’s Mt. Hood Community College.

South Salem’s 200 medley relay team of Daisuke Fitial, Christian Richey, Paul Lomax and Tyler Cook has the No. 2 seed time, Fitial is the No. 2 seed in the 100 back and is No. 3 in the 200 IM and Cook is the No. 3 seed in the 100 free.

West Salem’s girls 200 free relay team has the No. 4 seed time and senior Hannah Bodkin is the No. 4 seed in the 100 breaststroke.

In the 5A state meet, Dallas senior Jolie-Rae Ford is the No.3 seed in the 100 freestyle, Silverton’s boys team of Jaiden Davis, Mike Doerfler, Ross Mackinnon and Jason Orr is the No. 4 seed in the 200 free relay and Orr is the No. 4 seed in the 100 backstroke.

Salem Academy’s 400 free relay team of Wilson McLean, Davis McHugh, Joel Westby and Caleb Warde is the No. 3 seed and Warde is the No. 2 seed in the 100 free and the No. 3 seed in the 200 free.

Signings

Salem Academy senior Stacia Panther has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball and compete in track and field at Lane Community College.

Prather, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, was a first-team all-PacWest Conference selection in volleyball as a senior.

In track and field, she was the PacWest Conference runner-up in the high jump as a junior and was second in the triple jump. She has competed at the state track and field meet all three years of high school.

Soccer: North Salem senior Amy Duvall has signed a letter of intent to play at Clackamas Community College.

Soccer: McNary senior Isabella Heath has signed a letter of intent to play at Chemeketa.

Honors

South Salem senior Evina Westbrook has been named to the CBS MaxPreps Girls Basketball Player of the Year Watchlist.

Athletes of the week

Ian Carlos, Michael Murphy, Daniel McClung, Abby Whitney, Matthew Ismay and Natalie Bock were honored as athletes of the week by the Salem Sports & Breakfast Club at its Feb. 10 meeting.

Carlos, a sophomore wrestler at North Salem, is ranked No. 1 at the 145 pound weight class, is 24-0 and is nationally ranked.

Murphy, a junior wrestler for Sprague, is No. 3 in the state and won his weight class at the Oregon Wrestling Classic.

McClung, a sophomore wrestler for Sprague, is ranked second in the state, placed third at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions and second at the Gut Check Challenge in Washington.

Whitney, a senior who wrestles for South Salem, placed third in the 132 pound weight class at the Oregon High School girls state qualifier and advanced to the state meet.

Ismay, a senior on McNary’s boys basketball team, scored 17 points, had eight rebounds and five assists in a win against McKay.

Bock, a junior on Sprague’s girls basketball team, is averaging 14 points per game, including scoring 24 against West Albany.

