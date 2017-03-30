West Salem's Micah Masei named All-American

West Salem senior Micah Masei has been named an All-American swimmer.

Masei, who has signed to compete in swimming in Hawaii, had a 50 free time of 20.99 seconds at the OSAA Class 6A state swimming meet, and his time was accepted by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association of America, Inc. All America Team.

Masei was on West Salem’s state championship 200 free relay team as a junior and won a state championship in track and field in the pole vault as a junior.

► MORE SWIMMING: West Salem earns district championship