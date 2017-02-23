West Shore's Amugo Chukwunenye voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to West Shore soccer player Amugo Chukwunenye, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 13-19.

Chukwunenye scored the game’s only goal for West Shore on Thursday in DeLand during the Class 2A boys state championship. He took a pass from Abe Murphy, and the Wildcats beat Berkeley Prep for the state title.

Chukwunenye collected 50 percent of the 1,694 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Titusville basketball player Neil Hawkins (19.78 percent), followed by Rockledge softball player Ashley Stephenson (13.99 percent), Viera boys lacrosse player Nate DePlancke (10.51 percent) and Astronaut wrestler Louis Cortez (5.73 percent).

