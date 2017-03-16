West Shore's Austin Camps voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to West Shore track and field athlete Austin Camps, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of March 6-12.

Camps won two events on March 7 in a four-team meet at Heritage. He took the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:47 and won the 3,200 in 10:58.

Camps collected 44.86 percent of the 5,069 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Melbourne softball player Madison McAllister (28.59 percent), followed by Holy Trinity girls lacrosse player Anne Kelly (15.31 percent), Edgewood boys lacrosse player Andrew Preston (7.71 percent) and Viera baseball player Thomas Berry (3.53 percent).

