Western football's Shinholster steps down

Another Jefferson County Public School program is searching for a head football coach after Western High School’s Torrey Shinholster announced his resignation Friday.

Shinholster posted a 24-35 record over five seasons at Western. His best season was his first in 2012, when the Warriors finished 6-7 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4-A playoffs.

“I’ve been at Western since 2009, and it’s time for a change for me; that’s all it was,” Shinholster said. “I have two daughters who play basketball at Butler and another one who plays T-ball, and I want to spend more time with them.”

Western is among five JCPS high schools now searching for head football coaches, joining Ballard, Central, Eastern and Pleasure Ridge Park.

Shinholster said it’s not a coincidence that several coaches have stepped down this off-season.

“You look around at other states and coaches are treated more like administrators and paid very well for their time,” he said. “I feel like we give out a lot and we’re not getting much in return. At a school like Western … we haven’t had new uniforms years. It’s hard to fundraise at a poor school.

“Guys are getting older, and their kids are getting older. Guys are putting their priorities straight and putting their families first. You can’t be mad at that.”

Western athletic director Jared Baker said the school is accepting applications for Shinholster’s replacement.

