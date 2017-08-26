Western High (Las Vegas) gets first football win on field since 2010

The drought is over.

Western High (Las Vegas) beat Rancho (Las Vegas) by a 20-0 score on Friday night for its first on-field victory since Nov. 5, 2010. Yes, 2010.

That was a 20-14 victory against Pahrump Valley to cap a 3-6 season.

The program had lost 43 consecutive games since a forfeit win against Shadow Ridge in August 2012.

New coach Tyler Tuiasosopo broke the streak in his debut.

Western had a 20-0 lead at halftime with a 239-57 edge in total yards. Neither team scored in the second half.

The jubilation was apparent in the video below from ScoreStream.