Western Mennonite defeats Kennedy in overtime of girl's basketball

Western Mennonite's Mandison Hull (13) and Peyton Hopper (2) and Kennedy's Ibeth Gomez (12) all go up for the ball in the second half of the Kennedy vs. Western Mennonite girl's basketball game at Western Mennonite School in Salem on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Western Mennonite won the game 54-50 in overtime.
Kennedy's Clarissa Traeger (14) and Western Mennonite's Lexi Pack (21) and Lauren Foster (3) fight for the ball on the floor in the first half of the Kennedy vs. Western Mennonite girl's basketball game at Western Mennonite School in Salem on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Western Mennonite won the game 54-50 in overtime.
Salem, Basketball, Salem Academy High School (Salem OR), Western Mennonite School (Salem OR), News
