Western Mennonite girls fall in 2A state championship game

PENDLETON – Madison Hull had a spectacular three-game run in the OSAA Class 2A state tournament.

It was enough to get No. 2 seed Western Mennonite to the championship game Saturday against No. 1 seed Monroe.

But the unbeaten Dragons (28-0) were ultimately too much for the undersized Pioneers (23-8), and prevailed 52-40 at Pendleton Convention Center.

“It wasn’t the outcome I wanted, but either way we won,” Hull said.

It was a great ride for the Pioneers, who overcame obstacles to get here. Former coach Robby Gilliam resigned due to health reasons in November, Mike Hopper took over as coach, and Western Mennonite persevered.

Hull, a senior guard/forward, set the all-time 2A girls tournament scoring record with 82 points. She scored 13 points in the first half Saturday as Western Mennonite stayed close, trailing 20-17.

Monroe went inside to open the third quarter and scored the first eight points to push the lead to 28-17. Junior guard Peyton Hopper hit a 3-pointer to end the run, and Western Mennonite remained within striking distance, down 37-29 after three quarters.

Hull picked up her fourth foul on a charge with 7:31 remaining and the Dragons maintained their advantage the rest of the way.

In her final high school game, Hull scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. She averaged 27and 13.3 rebounds in the Pioneers’ three tournament games, and scored 82 of the team’s 131 total points.

Sophomore guard/forward Annika Hess scored 12 points in the championship game for the Pioneers of the Tri-River Conference.

Western Mennonite of the Tri-River Conference defeated No. 7 seed East Linn Christian in the quarterfinals, and No. 3 seed Kennedy in the semis to reach the championship game.

The Pioneers made deep runs in all four of Hull’s seasons. They were state champs in 2015, third last season, and state runnersup her freshman season in 2014.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

MONROE 52, WESTERN MENNONITE 40

Western Mennonite: Hull 22, Hess 12, Hopper 3, Foster 3, Pack, Choi. Totals: 13 9-13 40

Monroe: Gwillim 12, Knaggs 11, Greene 10, Ballard 7, Stahl 6, Martin 6, Langley. Totals: 18 11-18 52

W. Mennonite – 4-13-12-11 – 40

Monroe – 12-8-17-15 – 52

3-point field goals: W. Mennonite 5 (Hess 2, Hopper, Foster, Hull); Monroe 5 (Knaggs 3, Ballard, Martin)

Boys third-place game

Western Mennonite 60, Life Christian 48

Western Mennonite put on the kind of performance you would expect from the No. 1 seed in the OSAA Class 2A state tournament on Saturday.

It may have come a day late, but the Pioneers concluded the season in style with a 60-48 victory over No. 6 seed Life Christian in the third-place game at Pendleton Convention Center.

Western Mennonite (25-6) showed its resiliency a day after a disappointing 53-33 loss to No. 4 seed Santiam in a semifinal matchup between Tri-River conference teams.

“It has a lot to do with coaching, putting games behind you,” said senior post Simeon Hess, who 15 points and 10 rebounds in his final high school game. “Once they’re done, they’re over. It’s a new day.”

The Pioneers played like it was a new day, especially in the first half. Sophomore guard Keaton Hull set the tone with 14 first-half points, including four 3-pointers.

Hull, who finished with a game-high 26 points on 8 of 11 from the field, was coming off an 0 for 7 shooting game against Santiam.

“Last night we did a lot of one-on-one plays,” said Hull, whose dad Gary is the Pioneers’ head coach. “Today we were passing it a lot and we wanted to end on a good note for our seniors cause it killed us to see that.”

Hull was referring to the uncharacteristic poor shooting game against Santiam when the Pioneers shot just 27.7 percent overall, and 2 of 20 on 3-pointers. They were 8 of 14 from beyond the arc Saturday.

Western Mennonite, which won the state title in 2011, won a trophy in the state tournament for an 11th consecutive year.

“It’s a glad, sad day to play like we know we can and then somehow, you have those games (in the semifinals),” said Gary Hull, who watched his daughter Madison play in the 2A girls state championship game later in the evening.

“The thing is I’m so proud that they’re able to be resilient. It’s a true test of the great character of those guys.”

Bo Quinlan led Life Christian with 17 points. The Lions (23-7), who never got closer than nine points after trailing 33-17 at the break, placed fifth at state.

WESTERN MENNONITE 60, LIFE CHRISTIAN 48

Life Christian: B. Quinlan 17, Z. Quinlan 10, Vasilyev 8, Ross 7, Lambert 5, Wooten 1, Woods, Porpora, Zhou, Burton. Totals: 15 12-19 48

W. Mennonite: K. Hull 26, Hess 15, Rush 4, Richardson 3, C. Roth 3, Williams 3, Nicoli3, M. Hull 2, J. Roth, Nofziger, Halgren. Totals: 17 18-24 60

Life Christian – 6-11-10-21 – 48

W. Mennonite – 14-19-15-12 – 60

Girls 2A 3rd/5th place game

KENNEDY 39, IMBLER 30

The Kennedy High School girls basketball team thrives on its pressure defense and it was on display against Imbler in the OSAA Class 2A girls third-place game against Imbler at Pendleton Convention Center.

No. 3 seed Kennedy limited No. 5 seed Imbler to 22 percent from the field and forced 19 turnovers en route to a 39-30 victory.

“Our defense is definitely really good and teams seem to struggle when we press them,” junior guard Kaylin Cantu said. “They can’t get through it.”

The Trojans (17-11) flashed enough offense at a critical juncture and it proved to be decisive.

Cantu made back-to-back 3-pointers in a 20-second span that extended the lead to 29-15 with 2:27 left in the third quarter. Her first long-range field goal was the first 3-pointer of the game from either team.

“I wasn’t gonna take the second one and then I was wide open so I thought, why not,” said Cantu, who scored 11 points and had a game-high five steals. “I just shot it and made it.”

Imbler (16-7) never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Kennedy sophomore forward Kalyssa Kleinschmit joined Cantu in double figures with 10 points. Junior forward Hannah Arritola added six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Kennedy, which lost to fellow Tri-River Conference member Western Mennonite in the semifinals Friday, was the defending state champion.

A third-place finish despite the graduation of 2A Player of the Year Lakin Susee from last season’s team was impressive.

“It feels really good, because a lot of people thought we wouldn’t be able to,” Cantu said. “They thought we’d struggle a little so to get third, that’s a lot for us. We’re really proud of it.”

KENNEDY 39, IMBLER 30

Imbler: Robertson 11, Smith 9, Rudd 6, McGinness 2, Stirewalt 2, Hassan, Kilpatrick. Totals: 9 11-19 70.

Kennedy: Cantu 11, Kleinschmit 10, Arritola 6, Brown 4, Carley 3, Jaeger 2, Traeger 2, Frey 1, I. Gomez, Y. Gomez, Garcia, Seiler. Totals: 13 11-17 39

Imbler – 7-8-5-10 – 30

Kennedy – 15-6-12-6 – 39

3-point field goals: Imbler 1 (Robertson); Kennedy 2 (Cantu 2)

EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 43, REGIS 38

No. 7 seed East Linn Christian made a late run to defeat No. 9 seed Regis, 43-38 in the OSAA Class 2A girls consolation championship game.

Regis (16-12) led 30-27 late in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Abigail Frith and freshman wing Genevieve Frith.

Regis regained the lead at 38-37 on sophomore guard Kirsten Koehnke’s free throw, but the Eagles (17-11) closed the game on a 6-0 run to earn the fourth-place trophy.

The Rams, who won four consecutive 2A state championships from 2011-14, finished sixth.

Koehnke led Regis with 14 points and senior post Paige Rickman added 10.

Regis defeated fellow Tri-River Conference member East Linn Christian in three previous meetings this season. Rachel Busek and Sydney Nichol scored 14 points apiece for the Eagles.

“We just didn’t have a great offensive day,” Regis coach Stuart Alley said. “The kids worked hard to get here, but we’re disappointed obviously.”

EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 43, REGIS 38

Regis: Koehnke 14, Rickman 10, A. Frith 6, Clute 5, G. Frith 3, Moll, Lopez, Persons, Ditter. Totals: 13 6-7 38

East Linn Christian: Busek 14, Nichol 14, Horner 7, Wilson 4, Christenson 4, Fillis, Wilson. Totals: 16 8-14 43

Regis – 13-9-8-8 – 38

East Linn Christian – 9-11-9-14 – 43

3-point field goals: Regis 6 (Koehnke 3, A. Frith 2, G. Frith); East Linn Christian 3 (Busek 3)