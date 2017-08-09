Western Pa. football coach resigns days before preseason training begins

A six-year veteran head football coach in the Pittsburgh area has resigned on the brink of the training camp before the fall season, citing difficulties working with parents as the motivation for his sudden departure.

As reported by Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Quaker Valley head football coach John Tortorea resigned as both the school’s football coach and dean of students on Friday. Tortorea departed with a winning record across the previous four seasons at Quaker Valley and also had a number of fans around the school and Western Pennsylvania athletics community.

“He’s a good man, he’s a good coach. He has interacted as a representative from Quaker Valley in a very positive way. For this to happen when it did, it must have been a situation that created great turmoil in his personal life and he had to make a decision to do what he did,” WPIAL Executive Director Tim O’Malley told KDKA.

“In reality, overzealous parents have been involved for a long, long time. I can assure you that any coach that has ever put on a whistle in the WPIAL has had parental involvement that they wish they wouldn’t have. But when it becomes overbearing, and becomes impactful for your kid and the other kids, then it’s time to step back.”

Citing parental interference, Quaker Valley football coach John Tortorea has resigned https://t.co/QiQYwAyPtP pic.twitter.com/7jWcuVDG76 — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) August 8, 2017

That’s apparently what unfolded at Quaker Valley, though Tortorea refuses to speak about the incident with the explicit desire of not being a distraction for the team as it prepares for the season.

For now, he’s content to be out of the coaching line of fire, at least for now.