Weyauwega-Fremont sends 4 wrestlers to state

SHAWANO – Weyauwega-Fremont had four state qualifiers at the WIAA Division 3 wrestling sectional Saturday.

The Indians had two second-place finishes and two third-place finishes at the sectional. The top three wrestlers in each weight class in Division 2 and Division 3 advance to the state meet, which begins Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

At 106 pounds, Cian Fischer of Weyauwega-Fremont finished second after falling to Manny Drexler of Stratford 4-3.

At 113, the Indians’ Easton Groskreutz defeated Dylan Baird of Auburndale 12-11 for third place. At 120, W-F’s Justin Kempf won his third-place match by defeating Bonduel’s Jordan Boldt 3-0 and moved up to second place by defeating Pittsville’s Matthew Grossman 5-0 in the wrestleback.

Weyauwega-Fremont’s fourth state qualifier was Dylen Kicherer at 220 pounds. Kicherer took third with a 1-0 decision over Dakota Venzke of Athens. Kicherer could have moved up to second but dropped his wrestleback match to Max Villnow of Amherst 9-1.

Shiocton’s Sawyer Theobald finished third at 132 pounds, dropping his first-place match against Stratford’s Jake Drexler 8-2 and then falling to Coleman’s Jake Baldwin in the second-place wrestleback 6-2.

At 138 pounds, the Chiefs’ Sammy VanStraten finished second, falling in the championship match 7-2 to Stratford’s Jeremy Schoenherr.

The Chiefs’ third state qualifier was Levi Snortum at 145. Snortum lost his championship match to Austin Engel of Athens, getting pinned in 1:30, and then forfeited his second-place wrestleback match to Shamus McLain of Florence/Niagara.

Manawa did not have any of its four wrestlers advance to state.

Participating teams: Amherst, Athens, Auburndale, Bonduel, Coleman, Elcho, Florence/Niagara, Menominee Indian, Pittsville, Rosholt, Shiocton, Stratford, Weyauwega-Fremont

106: First – Manny Drexler ST dec. Cian Fischer WF. 113: Third – Easton Groskreutz WF dec. Dylan Baird AU 12-11. 120: Second – Justin Kempf WF dec. Matthew Grossman PIT 5-0. Third – Justin Kempf WF dec. Jordan Boldt BON 3-0. 132: First – Jake Drexler ST dec. Sawyer Theobald SH 8-2. Second – Jake Baldwin C def. Sawyer Theobald SH 6-2. 138: First – Jeremy Schoenheer ST dec. Sammy VanStraten SH 7-2. 145: First – Austin Engel AT pinned Levi Snortum SH 1:30. Second – Shamus McLain F/N won by forfeit over Levi Snortum SH. 160: Third – Antonioa Mahkimetas MI dec. Billy Reif SH 9-5. 182: Third – Marshall Westfall AT pinned Blake Johnson SH 1:07. 220: Second – Maxx Villnow AM dec. Dylen Kicherer WF 9-1. Third – Dylen Kicherer WF dec. Dakota Venzke AT 1-0.

Dodgeland Sectional

At Juneau, Brillion advanced two wrestlers to state competition from the group of six that qualified for the sectional.

At 106 pounds, Isaiah Ribble finished third by pinning Gwen Golueke of Poynette in 3:47 to qualify for state. Ribble had dropped his semifinal match to Anthony Rautmann of Random Lake by technical fall 15-0.

At 145 pounds, Ben Kasten placed third to advance to state. In his third-place match, Kaster defeated Brandon Stelzer of Reedsville 6-0.

DIVISION 2

Milwaukee Lutheran Sectional

At Milwaukee, Chilton/Hilbert qualified 10 wrestlers for the individual sectional and two of those wrestlers advanced to the state meet.

At 132 pounds, Abraham Sell took third and advanced to state by pinning Kyle Anderson of Catholic Memorial in 25 seconds.

At 160, P.J. Ladd defeated Campbellsport’s Mason Ksioszk 5-1 to finish third and qualify for state.

Gaven Lisowe fell short of advancing to state when he got pinned by Bennett Marchant of Campbellsport in 1:10 in the 145-pound third-place match.