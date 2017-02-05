Weyauwega-Fremont wins CWC wrestling title

BONDUEL – Weyauwega-Fremont won four of the first five weight class championships and took second in three other weight classes to pile up enough points to win the Central Wisconsin Conference title Saturday with 220 points.

The conference meet victory ended a more than half decade run of conference championships for Wittenberg-Birnamwood, which finished fourth with 137 points.

Shiocton, which won three individual championships and finished second in five other weight classes, finished second with 205.5 points. It was the second consecutive second-place finish for the Chiefs.

Carter Greening won Weyauwega-Fremont’s first championship, defeating Chad Moegenburg of Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4-1 at 106 pounds.

Easton Groskreutz followed at 113 pounds with an 8-5 decision for Weyauwega-Fremont over Shiocton’s Ethan Flannery.

Weyauwega-Fremont’s Logan Kicherer won at 126 with a 5-1 win over Adam Charnecke of Rosholt, with WF’s final individual champion Justin Kempf defeating Sawyer Theobald of Shiocton 6-4 in the 132-pound title match.

Shiocton’s championships came at 138, 145 and 170 pounds.

At 138 pounds, Sam VanStraten pinned Manawa’s Garrett Bristol in 2:27. At 145, Levi Snortum won 20-5 over Rosholt’s Ryan Konkol. At 170, Billy Reif defeated Kyle Groshek of Rosholt 7-2.

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 220, SHIOCTON 205.5, MENOMINEE INDIAN 144, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 137, BONDUEL 113.5, TRI-COUNTY 86, ROSHOLT 79.5, AMHERST 58, MANAWA 57, ALMOND-BANCROFT/PACELLI 18

106 – First: Carter Greening WF dec. Chad Moegenburg WB 4-1; Third: Darius Hawkins MI pinned Michael Smith B 5:44. 113 – First: Easton Groskreutz WF dec. Ethan Flannery S 8-5; Third: Darren Tippett B won by technical fall over Joe Perez MI 15-0. 120 – First: Jordan Boldt B dec. Cian Fischer WF 10-7; Third: Zach Johnson WB pinned Alfred Hernandez MI 1:12. 126 – First: Logan Kicherer WF dec. Adam Charnecke R 5-1; Third: Dartanian Labajo TC dec. Morgun Fish MI 7-0. 132 – First: Justin Kempf WF dec. Sawyer Theobald S 6-4; Third: Ryan Applebee TC pinned Chris Salerno :57. 138 – First: Sam Van Straten S pinned Garrett Bristol MA 2:27; Third: Tyler Kramer TC dec. Jeremy Landowski WB 12-7. 145 – First: Levi Snortum S won by technical fall over Ryan Konkol R 20-5; Third: Eric Buechner TC pinned Logan Muscha WB 1:12. 152 – First: Brandon Peckham TC pinned Tyler Wetzel WF 5:09; Third: Preston Bagley WB dec. Tristan Tomashek B 4-3. 160 – First: Stetson Potrykus WB dec. Antonio Mahkimetas MI 22-10; Third: Trevor Young S dec. Zach Johnson MA 10-5. 170 – First: Billy Reif S dec. Kyle Groshek R 7-2; Third: Elliot Miller MI dec. Kyle Loehrke WF 12-2. 182- First: Alex Peplinski WB pinned Blake Johnson S 3:06; Third: Sam Griesbach B dec. Darius Wayka MI 6-5. 195 – First: Bryce Holderman AM pinned Tyler Hess S :58; Third: Leander Moon MI pinned Adrien Keiler B 1:52. 220 – First: Max Villnow AM dec. Dylen Kicherer WF 10-1; Third: Kyle Komanekin MI pinned Ben Gunderson S :34. 285 – First: Alenex Warrington MI pinned Owen Suprise S 1:10; Third: Seth Matz B pinned Trent Zabel MA 1:38.

Eastern Wisconsin Conference

At Chilton, Chilton/Hilbert had two individual champions and three second-place finishes to finish second with 219.5 points.

Brillion had two individual champions and one second-place finish to finish fifth with 145 points.

Two Rivers won the conference meet with 241.5 points.

Abraham Sell of Chilton/Hilbert pinned Kyle Conrad of Valders in 1:45 in the 132-pound title match. Chilton/Hilbert’s other first-place finish came at 170 pounds, where P.J. Ladd defeated Brillion’s Peter Roth by technical fall 18-3.

Brillion’s individual champions were Devin Thoreson at 138 pounds and Ben Kasten at 145.

Thoreson defeated Luke Oltmanns of Valders 19-14 in his championship match, while Kasten decisioned Chilton/Hilbert’s Gaven Lisowe 9-4 to win his championship match.

TWO RIVERS 241.5, CHILTON/HILBERT 219.5, VALDERS 214.5, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 171, BRILLION 145, NEW HOLSTEIN 59, KIEL 54

106 – First: Cody Holmes TR pinned Joe Boehnlein C/H 1:34; Third: Isaiah Ribble B dec. Evan Pierce SF 11-6. 113 – First: Colton Harrington V dec. Logan Kust TR 10-7; Third: Parker Schamburek SF dec. Peyton Ladd C/H 18-9. 120 – First: Joey Bianchi TR dec. Anthony Xiong SF 7-0; Third: Riley Sleger V won by technical fall over Maverik Ott C/H 15-0. 126 – First: Kaleb Ison SF pinned Casey Zipperer V 3:01; Third: Jax Pritchard C pinned Steven Quinzer B :55. 132 – First: Abraham Sell C/H pinned Kyle Conrad V 1:45; Third: Trevor Pasek TR pinned Jordan Klenke NH 3:07. 138 – First: Devin Thoreson B dec. Luke Oltmanns V 19-14; Third: Zach Boehnlein C/H dec. Brandon Hill SF 7-2. 145 – First: Ben Kasten B dec. Gaven Lisowe C/H 9-4; Third: Matthew Pekarske V pinned Dakota Reiss K 1:39. 152 – First: Dan Strouf V pinned Tanner Greenwood TR 1:47; Third: Kaiden Mikalowsky C/H pinned William Winkler B 1:55. 160 – First: Adam Satori V pinned Alex Richmond TR 2:37; Third: Devin Aull C/H pinned Michael Endries K 3:18. 170 – First: P.J. Ladd C/H won by technical fall over Peter Roth B 18-3; Third: Marlon Rezash TR pinned Isaiah Richards SF 5:08. 182 – First: Dalton Becker TR dec. Mathias Beyer C/H 9-0; Third: Jared Zutz V dec. Colby Patten NH 7-3. 195 – First: Shae Ruelle TR dec. Matt Buechel NH 17-5; Third: Noah Koehler C/H dec. Jackson Linsmeier V 12-4. 220 – First: Damien Bullock TR dec. Dustin Bergene V 9-1; Third: Vincent Hoderny SF dec. Garrett Casper C/H 10-1. 285 – First: Sam Skornicka TR pinned Scott Klemme SF 1:42; Third: Jesse Priest B dec. Shaun Pernell NH 2:24.

East Central Conference

At Waupun, Winneconne’s top finishers were Anthony Keuntjes, who finished third at 120 pounds, and Josh Klemm, who finished third at 195.

Brady Maxwell and Nick Grewe finished fourth at 126 pounds and 182 pounds, respectively, for the Wolves.

Campbellsport won the conference title with 232 points, while Ripon finished second at 201.5. Winneconne finished seventh with 89 points.

CAMPBELLSPORT 232, RIPON 201.5, KEWASKUM 170, PLYMOUTH 146, WAUPUN 136, BERLIN 106, WINNECONNE 89

106 – First: Nathaniel Droese K dec. Bradley Gabrielski R 5-4; Third: Jack Miller P pinned Roman Skorupa C 1:09. 113 – First: Zachary Beck R dec. Adam Bruss K 11-1; Third: Derek Bublitz C pinned Andrew Steinhardt P 2:09. 120 – First: Cade Heisdorf C dec. Mason Pomeroy K 11-0; Third: Anthony Keuntjes WI dec. Ethan Zache R 9-4. 126 – First: Braden Maertz K pinned Logan Kreuser C 3:59; Third: Will Birkholz P pinned Brady Maxwell WI 1:27. 132 – First: Eric Bauer K dec. Ryan Cody R 4-0; Third: Pablo Lopez P dec. Peyton Feucht C 16-12. 138 – First: Alex Deheck K dec. Josh Koll P 5-0; Third: Preston Morgan B dec. Devyn Urban C 7-3. 145 – First: Bennett Marchant C dec. Tanner Goeman K 10-8; Third: Wilson Agamaite R pinned Nathan Francis P 3:52. 152 – First: Erik Ohman P dec Brady Kissinger R 4-3; Third: Sam Larson K dec. Paul Guelig C 15-8. 160 – First: Mason Ksioszk C dec. Brett Roecker WA 11-3; Third: Austin Schrie B pinned Joseph Kain R :25. 170 – First: Ethan Meyer C dec. Ryan Rens WA 9-5; Third: Nick Maynard B pinned Forrest Spring P 3:02. 182 – First: Carter Veleke WA dec. Joe Lindsley C 12-2; Third: C.J. Kurczek dec. Nick Grewe WI 3-1. 195 – First: Austin Farr WA dec. Matt Koelbl C 3-1; Third: Josh Klemm WI dec. Leonardo Rivera R 7-0. 220 – First: Tucker Bender R pinned Chris Zimdahl C 1:40; Third: Zach Wilson B pinned Hunter Riter WA 4:48. 285 – First: Koy Straks WA pinned Cody Jacobson R 1:20; Third: Gabe Haun P pinned Hoyt Retzer C :54.