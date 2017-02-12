Weyauwega-Fremont wrestlers win regional title

MANAWA – Weyauwega-Fremont used three individual championships and three second-place finishes to win the regional wrestling title with 231 points Saturday and advance to Tuesday’s WIAA Division 3 team sectional.

At the team sectional at Amherst, the Indians will face Crandon in a semifinal match with the winner advancing to meet the winner of other semifinal, which pits Stratford against Coleman.

The Indians’ three regional champions came in the first three weight classes.

Cian Fischer pinned Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Chad Moegenburg in 3:08 of the 106-pound title match. Easton Groskreutz won the 113 championship by pinning Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Alex Lorbeck in 48 seconds, and Justin Kempf won the 120 title by defeating Rosholt’s Adam Charnecke 18-5.

Weyauwega-Fremont’s three other individual sectional qualifiers are Patrick Kepler (182), Austin Bartel (195) and Dylen Kicherer (220).

Manawa had one individual champion as Ben Beyer pinned Weyauwega-Fremont’s Kyle Loehrke in 3:13 in the 170-pound championship match.

Manawa also advanced Garrett Bristol (138), Zach Johnson (152) and Trent Zabel (285).

TEAM SCORES

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 231, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 189.5, ROSHOLT 132, MANAWA 128, TRI-COUNTY 117.5, AMHERST 89, ALMOND-BANCROFT 47

106: 1st – Cian Fischer WF pinned Chad Moegenburg WB 3:08. 113: 1st – Easton Groskreutz WF pinned Alex Lorbeck WB :48. 120: 1st – Justin Kempf WF dec. Adam Charnecke R 18-5. 126: 1st – Hampton Kedrowicz R dec. Dartanian Labajo TC 8-7. 132: 1st – Ryan Applebee TC dec. Will Urquhart WB 6-1. 2nd place wrestleback – Urquhart WB dec. Adam Batten WF 13-0. 138: 1st – Tyler Kramer C dec. Garrett Bristol MA 9-5. 2nd place wrestleback – Bristol MA pinned Logan Muscha WB 1:34. 145: 1st – Ryan Konkol R pinned Eric Buechner TC 2:55. 2nd place wrestleback – Buechner TC pinned Jacob Kuckkahn WF :42. 152: 1st – Stetson Potrykus WB dec. Brandon Peckham TC 7-2. 160: 1st – Bowen Kedrowicz R dec. Tyler Wetzel WF 7-6. 2nd place wrestleback – Zach Johnson MA dec. Wetzel WF 9-4. 170: 1st – Ben Beyer MA pinned Kyle Loehrke WF 3:13. 2nd place wrestleback – Kyle Groshek R won by tech. fall over Loehrke WF 16-0. 182: 1st – Alex Peplinski WB pinned Patrick Kepler WF 2:31. 195: 1st – Bryce Holderman A pinned Austin Bartel WF 1:37. 220: 1st – Max Villnow A dec. Dylen Kicherer WF 8-3. 285: 1st – Allen Uttecht WB dec. Trent Zabel MA 2-0.

Coleman Regional

At Coleman, Shiocton finished second with 196 points to champion Coleman but did have three individual champions.

Sammy VanStraten took first for Shiocton at 138 pounds with a 6-3 decision over Oconto’s Tyler Wusterbarth, Levi Snortum won the title at 145 by pinning Coleman’s Bryce Karban in 5:16 and Blake Johnson took first at 182 with a 5-2 decision over Darius Wayki of Menominee Indian.

The Chiefs advanced three other wrestlers to sectional competition — Ethan Flannery (113), Sawyer Theobald (132) and Billy Reif (160).

TEAM SCORES

COLEMAN 265.5, SHIOCTON 196, MENOMINEE INDIAN 145, BONDUEL 140, GILLETT/SURING 101, OCONTO 100, LENA/ST. THOMAS AQUINAS ACADEMY 32

106: 1st – Koltin Grzybowski C pinned Wyatt Hertzog G/S :47. 113: 1st – Caleb Gross C pinned Ethan Flannery S 1:04. 120: 1st – Jordan Boldt B pinned Sam Kuchta C 2:50. 2nd place wrestleback – Kuchta C pinned Levi Spencer S :50. 126: 1st – Aiden Wusterbarth O dec. Billy Ganter C 3-2. 132: 1st – Jake Baldwin C dec. Sawyer Theobald S 6-3. 138: 1st – Sammy VanStraten S dec. Tyler Wusterbarth O 6-3. 145: 1st – Levi Snortum S pinned Bryce Karban C 5:16. 152: 1st – John Bieber C pinned Tristan Tomashek B 4:30. 160: 1st – Antonio Mahkimetas MI dec. Billy Reif S 13-8. 2nd place wrestleback – Reif S pinned Trevor Kohls G/S 1:09. 170: 1st – Jordan Blanchard C dec. Jacob Banker B 6-4 OT. 182: 1st – Blake Johnson S dec. Darius Wayka MI 5-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Wayka MI pinned Jeff Humblet O 4:34. 195: 1st – Jacob Zeitler C won by tech. fall over Leander Moon MI 19-3. 220: 1st – Kyle Komanekin MI pinned Brock Martinson C 3:23. 285: 1st – Donovan Salewski C pinned Alenex Warrington MI 5:17. 2nd place wrestleback – Warrington MI dec. Seth Matz B 4-2.

Brillion Regional

At Brillion, the host Lions had one individual champion and advanced six wrestlers to sectional competition while finishing second with 175 points in the team competition to Reedsville’s 255.5.

Ben Kasten won the championship at 145 pounds for Brillion, defeating Reedsville’s Brandon Stelzer 6-0.

Other wrestlers advancing for Brillion were Isaiah Ribble (106), Cole Ditter (113), Ben Wilson (120), Devin Thoreson (138) and Jesse Priest (285).

TEAM SCORES

REEDSVILLE 255.5, BRILLION 175, KEWAUNEE 173, SOUTHERN DOOR 165.5, MISHICOT 124.5, OOSTBURG 87

106: 1st – Jordan Ingalls R dec. Isaiah Ribble B 16-6. 113: 1st – Fischer Pawelski SD dec. Cole Ditter B 11-1. 120: 1st – Cam Konop K dec. Ben Wilson B 4-0. 126: 1st – Cam Hanrahan K dec. Josh Schuh R 13-0.132: 1st –River Pawelski SD won by tech. fall over Jacob Lukow M 18-3.138: 1st –Jesse Steinhorst K dec. Devin Thoreson B 8-2.2nd place wrestleback – Thoreson B pinned Ben Hoida SD 3:46.145: 1st –Ben Kasten B dec. Brandon Stelzer R 6-0.152: 1st –Andy Spatchek R dec. Raul Lopez SD 14-4. 160: 1st –Michael Bertrand SD dec. Isaac Roffers R 2-1. 2nd place wrestleback –Roffers R pinned Travis Reinke K 5:59. 170: 1st –Daniel Kocourek R dec. Kyle Tesarik M 7-1.182: 1st –Riley Kasper R dec. Jack Ribley M 7-2.2nd place wrestleback –Ribley M dec. William Collins-McGovern K 9-6.195: 1st –Tory Jandrin SD dec. Mike Griffey R 2-1 OT. 220: 1st –Cole Knier R pinned Jared VanderWeele O 5:39.285: 1st –Zenaido Capetillo R dec. Jesse Priest B 5-1.2nd place wrestleback – Priest B dec. Cole Kraynik M 9-1.