What does a letter of intent say? 10 things to know

Football recruits nationwide can sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, but what does the document say? Here are 10 things to know.

1. It is not mandatory that a prospect sign a letter of intent

By signing a players agrees to attend the school listed for one academic year, and the school agrees to award him athletic financial aid for one academic year. A player can sign a financial aid agreement and get basically the same assurance of a scholarship as he would with the letter of intent, but the player does not have to forfeit his ability to go elsewhere without being released by the school. For the letter of intent to be valid, it must be signed by the player and his parents/guardian.

2. More than the letter of intent

At the time of signing the letter of intent, a player must receive a written offer of athletic financial aid for the academic year. A player and his parents/guardian must also sign the financial aid agreement. That documentation specifies the “terms, conditions and amount of the athletics aid award.” That document is also often accompanied by a document from the conference that outlines conference policies regarding the NLI and grant.

3. Penalty for not attending for a full year

The full year covers two semesters or three quarters as a full-time student. Just spending the season with the team does not count as fulfilling the initial terms. If a player leaves a school and enrolls in another school, he cannot play until he fulfills one full year at the second school. By leaving in less than a year, the athlete also forfeits a year of eligibility in all sports.

4. Players sign with a college, not a coach

If the coach for whom the athlete expected to play leaves the school, he is still bound to the letter of intent until released. “I understand it is not uncommon for a coach to leave his or her position,” the document states. And though that is what’s on paper, listen to virtually every recruit and they all talk about the relationships they have formed with coaches during the process.

5. No guarantee of playing time

There is no mention of playing time in the letter of intent. The letter of intent guarantees a player financial aid, not that he will start or even see the field.

6. Once a players sign, recruiting is over

The NLI specifically bans players who signed from contact with other institutions, and other schools “are obligated to respect my signing and shall cease contact with me and my family members after my siging this NLI, which includes me and my family not initiating contact with athletic staffs at other institutions.” The responsbility is on the player to notify the other coach that he has signed.

7. Player has to qualify academically for the NLI to apply

The letter of intent is voided if the school notifies the player in writing that he has been denied admission or fails to provide notice of admission before the start of classes in the fall semester. The player is obligated to go through the admission process and provide documents, etc., like all students. The player also must meet NCAA initial eligibility requirements and is responsible for enrolling with the NCAA Eligibility Center. The letter of intent is voided if a player is an academic non-qualifier.

8. The coach can’t be there

A coach or representative of a school cannot hand-deliver the paperwork off campus or be present off campus when the player signs. And despite all those fax machines, the document can be returned electronically and an electronic signature is allowed.

9. Quitting or not enrolling

Terms of the letter intent remain in place if a player quits the team or if a player never enrolls in the school that he signed with.

10. How do you get out?

The document directs players to the NLI web site to request a release and review the policies. The letter notes that the NLI Policy and Review Committee is authorized to “issue interpretations, settle disputes and consider appeals.” That decision can be appealed to the NLI Appeals Committee, whose decision is “final and binding.”