What to watch in boys basketball state tournament

Ten storylines to watch for the boys basketball state tournament, which begins with district play on Monday across the state:

Will Powers North Central’s streak end?

Powers North Central and Southfield Christian have combined to win the past five state titles in Class D. With Southfield Christian returning to Class D this season after spending the past two in Class C, the Eagles might threaten Powers North Central’s nation-leading 73-game winning streak. The likely showdown would happen in the semifinals. The Jets, whose streak is the longest in Michigan boys basketball history, haven’t lost since 2014 quarterfinal against Cedarville.

Best bets to repeat?

Flint Beecher has won back-to-back Class C titles and four championships in the past five years. The Buccaneers are loaded again and led by senior point guard Malik Ellison.

Detroit U-D Jesuit (Class A) and Powers North Central (Class D) are chasing repeat titles. Defending Class B champion Detroit Henry Ford was unranked near the end of the regular season.

Clarkston-Macomb Dakota Part III

Barring upsets in districts, powerhouses Clarkston and Macomb Dakota will meet for a third consecutive year when the the Class A regional semifinal is played at Grand Blanc on March 13. Dakota prevailed, 68-66, in double overtime last year. The game will have a championship-esque feel to it.

Parity reigns in Class A

There’s no clear favorite in Class A, which should make for an exciting tournament. Grand Rapids Christian, East Lansing, Clarkston, and Muskegon are the top teams in the rankings, and they combined for just one loss entering the final week of the regular season. Dakota and past champions U-D Jesuit and Kalamazoo Central are among the other contenders.

Will a Mr. Basketball finalist win?

Jason Whitens of Powers North Central is after his third state championship in Class D. Michigan State signee Xavier Tillman has helped Grand Rapids Christian stay unbeaten in the regular season, Michigan signee Isaiah Livers is capable of leading Kalamazoo Central on a deep run and Marquette signee Jamal Cain will make Detroit Cornerstone a tough out in Class C.

Budding sophomores, juniors

There is no shortage of young players capable of one day blossoming as Mr. Basketball finalists, including East Lansing junior forward Brandon Johns, the state’s top-ranked prospect in the 2018 class according to 247Sports. Clarkston junior point guard Foster Loyer has committed to Michigan State, as has Macomb Dakota junior power forward Thomas Kithier. New Haven sophomore Romeo Weems is among the state’s top prospects in the 2019 class.

Best district lineup?

The Class A district at Grosse Pointe South will feel like a second Detroit Public School League tournament, with heavyweights Cass Tech, Martin Luther King and East English Village participating. The district also includes Detroit Western, the 2015 state champion and a potential sleeper this season.

Darkhorses in Class B

Wyoming Godwin Heights, state champion in 2015, will be favored because of its terrific duo of Lamar Norman and Markeese Hastings. Other title contenders are No. 2 seed River Rouge, No. 3 seed New Haven, unbeaten Hillsdale and Benton Harbor.

Beecher still team to beat in Class C

No. 1 McBain, No. 2 Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central and No. 3 Sand Creek were unbeaten going into the last week of the regular season, but two-time defending champion Flint Beecher still is the favorite. Beecher played a tough schedule and has a combination of talent and big-game experience.

Fife seeking elusive title

Clarkston coach Dan Fife, in his 36th season, is approaching 700 career wins and some feel he is the best coach in the state. Clarkston has yet to deliver Fife a state title but is capable of contending this season.