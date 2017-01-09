What We Learned: Cancer Research Classic

From emerging stars to elite forwards proving they can dominate on the wing to statement making wins we were overloaded with epiphanies last weekend at the Cancer Research Classic.

Here are just a few of our takeaways.

David Collins is the real deal.

The First Love (Washington, Penn.) guard torched No. 8 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) for 31 points, five rebounds and five steals in a 99-78 loss at the Classic.

Collins, who stands 6-foot-4, scored in every way imaginable and put a lot of pressure on the Pilots perimeter players throughout the game.

RELATED: No. 1 La Lumiere makes statement against Findlay Prep

The best part?

Collins’ relentless intensity; evident in how he attacked the rim for the put-back dunk below.

P.J. Washington will thrive on the wing.

That’s right the 6-8 forward who spent most of his career terrorizing opposing big men in the paint is now playing full-time on the wing for Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)… And thriving.

This season, Washington, a Kentucky signee, is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists per game for the No. 8 Pilots, who suffered their first loss to No. 1 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) at the Classic.

RELATED: Kentucky signee Quade Green predicts Hamidou Diallo to the Wildcats

Washington is a matchup nightmare, using his size, athleticism, perimeter shooting ability and I.Q. to dominate the opposition.

On occasion, Washington even runs the point for the Pilots, and, yes, he’s effective.

Washington is proving to be one of the most versatile players in the country.

The Lakers are focused on New York

La Lumiere isn’t concerned about any individual matchups, revenge or even any tournaments in between, the No. 1 Lakers want the DICK’s Sporting Good High School Nationals title and they’re unabashed about letting you know it.

After La Lumiere knocked off No. 8 Findlay Prep, handily, at the Classic this past weekend, Jaren Jackson, a Michigan State signee, said, “We’ll see y’all at DICK’s Nationals. That’s all I want to say.”

No, they’re not overlooking opponents in the meantime, but La Lumiere is clear in its goal.

Makes sense since the Lakers were a Brian Bowen free-throw line jump shot away from claiming the national title last season.

Wheeler wants back in.

The Wildcats (Marietta, Ga.) were ranked in the top 10 in the preseason Super 25, but fell out after a few early season blunders. Since then, the Wildcats have been on a mission, steamrolling opponents and taking home championships at different tournaments.

The Wildcats want back in to the Super 25 and this past weekend, they sent their biggest message of the season, stomping No. 17 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) 82-56 at the Classic.

Darius Perry, Jordan Tucker, Jordan Usher, E.J. Montgomery and Co. seem refocused headed into the second half of the season and that should scare their opponents.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY