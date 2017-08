YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Ever beat yourself up in the wake of an athletic disappointment? Ever thought, “I’m not good enough?” It’s normal; you’re human! But that doesn’t mean it’s not a potential confidence killer.

Mental-game master Tim Dixon’s second installment of a five-part series teaches how to avoid easy traps and embrace who you really are out there!