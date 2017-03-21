When are Indiana high school basketball state championships?

Here’s the schedule of Saturday’s state final games:

Games will air live on Fox Sports Indiana

Class A: Lafayette Central Catholic (22-6) vs. Tindley (23-5), 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A: Frankton (22-6) vs. Crawford County (22-6), 12:45 p.m.

Class 3A: Twin Lakes (25-3) vs. Crispus Attucks (24-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A: Fort Wayne North Side (27-2) vs. Ben Davis (22-5), 8:15 p.m.

Want tickets? Here’s what you need to know

Site: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.

Admission: $15 per session. Click here to order tickets through IHSAA.

According to IHSAA: Reserved single session tickets may be purchased at the participating schools the week of the state finals. Contact participating schools for ticket distribution hours. Any remaining tickets will be available game day at the ticket office at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Gates Open: Bankers Life Fieldhouse will open its gates to fans beginning one hour before each session starts — 9:30 a.m. and at 5 p.m. The venue will be cleared between the Class 2A and 3A games.

Home Team: The winners of the south semi-states are the designated home teams.

-NO REFUNDS, ADD-ONS OR EXCHANGES

Please Note: The IHSAA and its venues are not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged tickets.