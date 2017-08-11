When are season openers for Super 25 Preseason football teams?

The countdown is on to when the Preseason Super 25 football teams open their seasons.
Included on the opening weekend is a trio of top-10 matchups.
Here is the rundown (note that preseason/kickoff classic games are not included):
Aug. 17
No. 13 East (Salt Lake City) at Timpview (Provo)
Aug. 18
No. 12 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) vs. Northwestern (Rock Hill)
No. 15 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Hillsboro
No. 22 Ben Davis (Indianapolis) at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech
No. 25 Pearl (Miss.) at Brookhaven
Aug. 24
No. 18 Miami Central vs. Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood)
Aug. 25
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at Bishop Amat (La Puente)
No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) vs. No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)
No. 9 Hoover (Ala.) at Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
No. 10 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) at Amador Valley (Pleasanton)
No. 11 Booker T. Washington (Miami) at Dillard (Fort Lauderdale)
No. 14 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Pittsburg
No. 20 Carol City (Fla.) vs. Deerfield Beach
Aug. 26
No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.)
No. 21 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) vs. Jones (Orlando)s
Sept. 1
No. 8 Lake Travis (Texas) at Judson (Converse)
No. 16 Allen (Texas) vs. Cedar Hill
No. 17 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) vs. Jesuit (Tampa)
No. 24 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne, Fla.)
Sept. 2
No. 19 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne)
No. 23 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)vs. Deerfield Beach (Fla.)