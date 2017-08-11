When are season openers for Super 25 Preseason football teams?

The countdown is on to when the Preseason Super 25 football teams open their seasons.

Included on the opening weekend is a trio of top-10 matchups.

Here is the rundown (note that preseason/kickoff classic games are not included):

Aug. 17

No. 13 East (Salt Lake City) at Timpview (Provo)

Aug. 18

No. 12 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) vs. Northwestern (Rock Hill)

No. 15 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Hillsboro

No. 22 Ben Davis (Indianapolis) at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech

No. 25 Pearl (Miss.) at Brookhaven

Aug. 24

No. 18 Miami Central vs. Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood)

Aug. 25

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at Bishop Amat (La Puente)

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) vs. No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)

No. 9 Hoover (Ala.) at Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

No. 10 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) at Amador Valley (Pleasanton)

No. 11 Booker T. Washington (Miami) at Dillard (Fort Lauderdale)

No. 14 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Pittsburg

No. 20 Carol City (Fla.) vs. Deerfield Beach

Aug. 26

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.)

No. 21 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) vs. Jones (Orlando)s

Sept. 1

No. 8 Lake Travis (Texas) at Judson (Converse)

No. 16 Allen (Texas) vs. Cedar Hill

No. 17 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) vs. Jesuit (Tampa)

No. 24 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne, Fla.)

Sept. 2

No. 19 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne)

No. 23 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)vs. Deerfield Beach (Fla.)