Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Players of the Year

Basketball has come to a close and USA TODAY Sports is about to select its American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team. The girls team will be released Wednesday.
But before we reveal the top players this season, let’s look back. In the gallery below are the last 10 winners of the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year with what they looked like then and what they look like now.
ALL-USA Girls Basketball, American Family Insurance, Breanna Stewart, brittney griner, Chiney Ogwumike, Diamond DeShields, elena delle donne, girls basketball, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Katie Lou Samuelson, Maya Moore, Sabrina Ionescu, Tina Charles, ALL-USA
