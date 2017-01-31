Where might All-Arizona football players wind up on Signing Day?

It’s getting down to the final hour, and there are still some All-Arizona football seniors looking to land in the right spot.

Some could wind up at a Division II school or junior college, while others may not even announce on Wednesday. With Signing Day two days away, here are some athletes still sorting it out:

Kade Warner, Scottsdale Desert Mountain, WR

Warner, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Kurt Warner, said that he won’t sign on Wednesday and will wait until he visits Nebraska, which could be in a couple of weeks. Nebraska is yet another Power 5 school offering a preferred walk-on spot. Arizona State and Iowa have done the same. But Warner is hoping for a scholarship to open. There could be one at Nebraska by then, so he is willing to wait to see what opens.

Leon Morgan, Mesa, Athlete

Undersized at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Morgan has been overlooked by Division I colleges. He could wind up at a Division II school, but his dad said that his son has caught the track bug and would like to see how that plays out for him in the spring. He only began track two years ago. He was a kickoff return dynamo and could end up walking on at either Arizona State or Arizona.

Andrew Nichols, Peoria Centennial, DE/TE

Nichols made the All-Arizona team at defensive end, but other than Northwestern, he didn’t have Power 5 programs coming in for him. Wanting to wait it out, he waited too long for Northwestern to offer, giving a scholarship to another kid who plays his position. He will announce his college on Wednesday, but isn’t giving any hints on the finalists. He has a slew of Ivy League schools wanting him. He did visit Wyoming recently.

Austin Jackson, Phoenix North Canyon, OL

This is the state’s most recruited senior. Jackson’s announcement comes Wednesday at North Canyon’s gym. Which school will it be? Arizona State, USC and Washington will be watching.

Caleb Medina, Chandler, OL

This honors student paved the way for the best offense in the state, helping the Wolves capture the 6A state title. He is a 6-foot-4 tackle, but at 350 pounds, he is too heavy for Division I schools to take a chance on him, unless he moves to center. He could do well at a Division II school. He is working to shed some weight. But once he gets into the program, Medina could wind up a steal.

Brandt Casey, Scottsdale Saguaro, LB

This 6-1, 230-pound inside linebacker didn’t get offers, even though he was considered arguably the best linebacker in the state. He was the heart of Saguaro’s state championship team. He has a non-stop motor and is seen as a great leader. Coach Jason Mohns said that Casey will take the junior-college route. But in two years, this kid could be a big Division I prospect.

Tavion Allen, Laveen Cesar Chavez, DB

An All-Arizona defensive back his junior year, Allen is a dynamo on the field, changing the game on offense, defense and special teams. But he got behind a little academically and was playing mostly catch-up his last two years. He said he might not sign on Wednesday and see what falls.

Jaydon Brooks, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, WR

This punt return and receiving dynamo had offers from Idaho, Navy, Adams State and Northern Arizona. Brooks took a trip to the Naval Academy on Jan. 13, but he has yet to commit.

