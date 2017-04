Where NFL Draft picks went to high school, Rounds 2 and 3

High School Football America, a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports, will be tracking where NFL Draft picks played their high school football.

Through three rounds, California and Georgia each had 11 former high school players drafted. Ohio had 10. Florida and Texas had nine. Louisiana had five players drafted in Round 3 for a total of eight.

SECOND ROUND

Draft position, Team — Player, Pos. — College — High School

No. 33 Green Bay – Kevin King, CB – Washington – Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.)

No. 34 Jacksonville – Cam Robinson, OT – Alabama – West Monroe (La.)

No. 35 Seattle – Malik McDowell, DT – Michigan State – Southfield (Mich.)

No. 36 Arizona – Budda Baker, S – Washington – Bellevue (Wash.)

No. 37 Buffalo – Zay Jones, WR – East Carolina – Stephen F. Austin (Texas)

No. 38 LA Chargers – Forrest Lamp OG – Western Kentucky – Venice (Fla.)

No. 39 NY Jets – Marcus Maye, S – Florida – Holy Trinity (Fla.)

No. 40 Carolina – Curtis Samuel, WR – Ohio State – Erasmus Hall (New York)

No. 41 Minnesota – Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State – Miami Central (Fla.)

No. 42 New Orleans – Marcus Williams, S – Utah – Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.)

No. 43 Philadelphia – Sidney Jones, CB – Washington – West Covina (Calif.)

No. 44 LA Rams – Gerald Everett, TE – South Alabama – Columbia (Ga.)

No. 45 Chicago – Adam Shaheen, TE – Ashland University – Big Walnut (Ohio)

No. 46 Indianapolis – Quincy Wilson, CB – Florida – University (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

No. 47 Baltimore – Tyus Bowser, LB – Houston – Tyler (Texas)

No. 48 Cincinnati – Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma – Freedom (Calif.)

No. 49 Washington – Ryan Anderson, LB – Alabama – Daphne (Ala.)

No. 50 Tampa Bay – Justin Evans, S – Texas A&M – Stone (Miss.)

No. 51 Denver – DeMarcus Walker, DE – Florida State – Sandalwood (Fla.)

No. 52 Cleveland – DeShone Kizer, QB – Notre Dame – Toledo Central Catholic (Ohio)

No. 53 Detroit – Teez Tabor, CB – Florida – Friendship Collegiate (Washington, D.C.)

No. 54 Miami – Raekwon McMillan, LB – Ohio State – Liberty County (Ga.)

No. 55 NY Giants – Dalvin Tomlinson, DT – Alabama – Henry County (Ga.)

No. 56 Oakland – Obi Melifonwu, S – Connecticut – Grafton (Mass.)

No. 57 Houston – Zach Cunningham, LB – Vanderbilt – Pinson Valley (Ala.)

No. 58 Seattle – Eric Pocic, C – LSU – Lemont (Ill.)

No. 59 Kansas City – Tanoh Kpassagnon – Villanova (Wissahickon, Pa.)

No. 60 Dallas – Chidobe Awuzie, CB – Colorado – Oak Grove (Calif.)

No. 61 Green Bay – Josh Jones, S – NC State – Walled Lake Western (Mich.)

No. 62 Pittsburgh – JuJu Smith Schuster, WR – USC – Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

No. 63 Buffalo – Dion Dawkins, OG – Temple – Rahway (N.J.)

No. 64 Carolina – Taylor Moton, OT – Western Michigan – Okemos (Mich.)

THIRD ROUND

No. 65 Cleveland – Larry Ogunjobi, DT – Charlotte – Ragsdale (North Carolina)

No. 66 San Francisco – Ahkello Witherspoon, CB – Christian Brothers (California)

No. 67 New Orleans – Alvin Kamara, RB – Tennessee – Norcross (Georgia)

No. 68 Jacksonville – Dawaune Smoot, DE – Illinois – Groveport Madison (Ohio)

No. 69 LA Rams – Cooper Kupp, WR – Eastern Washington – A.C. Davis (Washington)

No. 70 Minnesota – Pat Eiflein, C – Ohio State – Pickerington North (Ohio)

No. 71 LA Chargers – Dan Feeney, OG – Indiana – Sandburg (Illinois)

No. 72 Tennessee – Taywan Taylor, WR – Western Kentucky – Pleasure Ridge Park (Kentucky)

No. 73 Cincinnati – Jordan Willis, DE – Kansas State – Rockhurst (Missouri)

No. 74 Baltimore – Chris Wormley, DT – Michigan – Witmer (Ohio)

No. 75 Atlanta – Duke Riley, LB – LSU – John Curtis (Louisiana)

No. 76 New Orleans – Alex Anzalone, LB – Florida – Wyomissing (Pennsylvania)

No. 77 Carolina – Daeshon Hall, DE – Texas A&M – Lancaster (Texas)

No. 78 Baltimore – Tim Williams, LB – Alabama – University Lab (Louisiana)

No. 79 NY Jets – ArDarius Stewart, WR – Alabama – Fultondale (Alabama)

No. 80 Indianapolis – Tarell Basham, DE – Ohio – Franklin County (Virginia)

No. 81 Washington – Fabian Moreau, CB – UCLA – Western (Florida)

No. 82 Denver – Carlos Henderson, WR – Louisiana Tech – McDonogh 35 (Louisiana)

No. 83 New England – Derek Rivers, LB – Youngstown State – Kingston (North Carolina)

No. 84 Tampa Bay – Chris Godwin, WR – Penn State – Middletown (Delaware)

No. 85 New England – Antonio Garcia, OT – Troy – Drew (Georgia)

No. 86 Kansas City – Kareem Hunt, RB – Toledo – Willoughby South (Ohio)

No. 87 NY Giants – Davis Webb, QB – California – Prosper (Texas)

No. 88 Oakland – Eddie Vanderdoes, DT – UCLA – Placer (California)

No. 89 Denver – D’Onta Foreman, RB – Texas – Texas City (Texas)

No. 90 Seattle – Shaquill Griffin, CB – Central Florida – Lakewood (Florida)

No. 91 LA Rams – John Johnson, S – Boston College – Northwestern (Maryland)

No. 92 Dallas – Jourdan Lewis, CB – Michigan – Cass Tech (Michigan)

No. 93 Green Bay – Montravius Adams, DT – Auburn – Dooly County (Georgia)

No. 94 Pittsburgh – Cam Sutton, CB – Tennessee – Jonesboro (Georgia)

No. 95 Seattle – Delano Hill, S – Michigan – Cass Tech (Michigan)

No. 96 Detroit – Kenny Golladay, WR – Northern Illinois – St. Rita (Illinois)

No. 97 Miami – Cordrea Tankersley, CB – Clemson – Silver Bluff (South Carolina)

No. 98 Arizona – Chad Williams, WR – Grambling – Madison Prep (Louisiana)

No. 99 Philadelphia – Rasul Douglas, CB – West Virginia – East Orange (New Jersey)

No. 100 Tennessee – Jonnu Smith, TE – Florida International – West Port (Florida)

No. 101 Denver – Brendan Langley, CB – Lamar – Kell (Georgia)

No. 102 Seattle – Nazir Jones, DT – North Carolina – Roanoke Rapids (North Carolina)

No. 103 New Orleans – Trey Hendrickson, DE – Florida Atlantic – Apopka (Florida)

No. 104 San Francisco – C.J. Beathard, QB – Iowa – Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee)

No. 105 Pittsburgh – James Conner, RB – Pittsburgh – Erie McDowell (Pennsylvania)

No. 106 Seattle – Amara Darboh, WR – Michigan – Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

No. 107 Tampa Bay – Kendall Beckwith, LB – LSU – East Feliciana (Louisiana)

