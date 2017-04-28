Where NFL draft picks went to high school

High School Football America, a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports, will be tracking where NFL Draft picks played their high school football.

In Round 1, Texas and Ohio led with four players selected from each state, with three players selected from California, Georgia, New Jersey and Alabama.

According to FloridaHSFootball.com, this is the first time since 2009 that no former Florida high school players were selected in the first round.

Here is a rundown of Thursday’s first round.

Draft position, Team — Player, Pos. — College — High School

No. 1 Cleveland – Myles Garrett, DE – Texas A&M – Arlington Martin (Texas)

No. 2 Chicago – Mitchell Trubisky, QB – North Carolina – Mentor (Ohio)

No. 3 San Francisco – Solomon Thomas, DE – Stanford – Coppell (Texas)

No. 4 Jacksonville – Leonard Fournette, RB – LSU – St. Augustine (Louisiana)

No. 5 Tennessee – Corey Davis, WR – Western Michigan – Wheaton Warrenville South (Illinois)

No. 6 New York Jets – Jamal Adams, S – LSU – Hebron (Texas)

No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers – Mike Williams, WR – Clemson – Lake Marion (South Carolina)

No. 8 Carolina – Christian McCaffrey, RB – Stanford – Valor Christian (Colorado)

No. 9 Cincinnati – John Ross, WR – Washington – Long Beach Jordan (California)

No. 10 Kansas City – Patrick Mahomes, QB – Texas Tech – Whitehouse (Texas)

No. 11 New Orleans – Marshon Lattimore, CB – Ohio State – Glenville (Ohio)

No. 12 Houston – Deshaun Watson, QB – Clemson – Gainesville (Georgia)

No. 13 Arizona – Haason Reddick, LB – Temple – Haddon Heights (New Jersey)

No. 14 Philadelphia – Derek Barnett, DE – Tennessee – Brentwood Academy (Tennessee)

No. 15 Indianapolis – Malik Hooker, S – Ohio State – New Castle (Pennsylvania)

No. 16 Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey, CB – Alabama – Hoover (Alabama)

No. 17 Washington – Jonathan Allen, DE – Alabama – Stone Bridge (Virginia)

No. 18 Tennessee – Adoree’ Jackson, CB – USC – Serra (Gardena, California)

No. 19 Tampa Bay – O.J. Howard, TE – Alabama – Autauga Academy (Alabama)

No. 20 Denver – Garrett Bolles, OT – Utah – Westlake (Utah)

No. 21 Detroit – Jarrad Davis, LB – Florida – Camden County (Georgia)

No. 22 Miami – Charles Harris, OLB – Missouri – Lincoln College Prep Academy (Missouri)

No. 23 NY Giants – Evan Engram, TE – Mississippi – Hillgrove (Georgia)

No. 24 Oakland – Gareon Conley, CB – Ohio State – Massillon (Ohio)

No. 25 Cleveland – Jabrill Peppers, S – Michigan – Paramus Catholic (New Jersey)

No. 26 Atlanta – Takkarist McKinley, DE – UCLA – John F. Kennedy (Richmond, California)

No. 27 Buffalo – Tre’Davious White, CB – LSU – Green Oaks (Louisiana)

No. 28 Dallas – Atlanta – Taco Charlton, DE – Michigan – Pickerington Central (Ohio)

No. 29 Cleveland – David Njoku, TE – Miami (Fla.) – Cedar Grove (New Jersey)

No. 30 Pittsburgh – T.J. Watt, OLB – Wisconsin – Pewaukee (Wisconsin)

No. 31 San Francisco – Reuben Foster, LB – Alabama – Auburn HS (Alabama)

No. 32 New Orleans – Ryan Ramczyk, OT – Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Wisconsin)

