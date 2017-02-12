Which Iowa City-area wrestlers advanced to the state meet?

Now that the dust has settled from another weekend of district wrestling action, let’s review how the Iowa City area fared.

In a word? Swimmingly. The area will have 29 representatives in Des Moines next week at the individual state wrestling meet.

Here’s a team-by-team breakdown:

Solon

Times are good for the No. 2 Spartans. They earned the school’s second-ever state dual tournament berth last week, and on Saturday a program-record eight individual wrestlers qualified for the Class 2A meet.

“I’m proud of not only the eight kids but everybody associated with the program,” Solon coach Blake Williams said. “We’ve really had a fun and great year. We set a lot of high goals, and we’ve been able to reach some of them so far. But the kids really have their goals set for Des Moines — as a team and individually — so it should be a fun week.”

120: No. 1 Bryce West (50-1) vs. Jack West (27-9), Winterset

126: No. 2 Drew West (51-1) vs. Lucas Carter (22-16), Harlan

138: No. 9 Ben Carr (38-8) vs. Dawson Riemenschneider (28-21), East Marshall

152: No. 7 Graeson Dall (35-5) vs. Jaden Kampen (38-8), Humboldt

160: No. 4 Trevor Nelson (39-6) vs. Isaiah Miller (26-9), Decorah

170: Mike Hoyle (37-16) vs. Jarron Trausch (43-5), Prairie City-Monroe

220: Zach Wegmann (40-18) vs. No. 3 Caleb Ring (38-1), Osage

285: No. 4 Tyler Linderbaum (49-8) vs. No. 5 Elijah Van’t Hof (37-3), Sioux Center

Regina

Top-ranked 1A 285-pounder Jared Brinkman leads a group of four Regals headed to Des Moines. This marks the first time since 1981 Regina will send more than three.

160: Ryan Schott (21-2) vs. Tyler Paulson (30-7), Tri-Center-Neola

170: Nick Milder (35-4) vs. Nick Haynes (51-7), Missouri Valley

195: Mason Simpson (28-7) vs. Nick Gaes (35-3), Alta-Aurelia

285: No. 1 Jared Brinkman (34-1) vs. Chase Arends (31-9), Dike-New Hartford

City High

Brock Hunger, Jordain Buckland and Jacob Dykes all won their 3A district titles Saturday, and they’re part of a stacked Little Hawk group of six. Only Solon had more wrestlers qualify.

126: Lance Bormann (33-14) vs. Nathan Betts (31-9), Western Dubuque

132: No. 9 Joey Harney (40-10) vs. No. 1 Jake Watters (40-4), Dowling Catholic

152: Wilfred Kadohou (23-21) vs. No. 4 Cayd Lara (41-2), Fort Dodge

182: No. 10 Brock Hunger (37-7) vs. No. 6 Tyrell Gordon (40-4), Waterloo East

195: No. 5 Jacob Dykes (44-0) vs. No. 2 Connor Corbin (37-4), Valley

220: No. 5 Jordain Buckland (28-2) vs. Sam Wolff (26-21), Indianola

Iowa City West

Nelson Brands is favored to take the top spot at 152 pounds in 3A after winning the title at 138 pounds last year. He leads another strong group of Trojans slated for Des Moines.

106: No. 10 Hans vonRabenau (22-7) vs. Thomas Edwards (27-14), Johnston

120: Alex Aguirre (25-16) vs. No. 8 Cam Shaver (30-12), Cedar Rapids Kennedy

152: No. 1 Nelson Brands (50-1) vs. Elliot Pohlmeyer (36-13), Johnston

160: No. 7 Carter Rohweder (42-7) vs. John Behrens (5-1), North Scott

220: Guy Snow (39-14) vs. Drake Leek (31-4), Norwalk

West Liberty

The three Comets who qualified for state have legitimate shots to win it all in 2A. All three also drew tough first-round matchups. Bryce Esmoil got third at 195 pounds last year; Joe Kelly was runner-up at 152 pounds.

106: No. 3 Will Esmoil (38-5) vs. No. 6 Carter Weeks (34-7), Vinton Shellsburg

152: No. 1 Joe Kelly (38-2) vs. No. 5 Trae Pecinovsky (42-9), Crestwood, Cresco

195: No. 1 Bryce Esmoil (38-2) vs. No. 6 Karlton Skubal (30-4), Washington

Mid-Prairie

One wrestler will represent the Hawks in the 2A meet.

182: No. 2 Visouth Peterschmidt (41-3) vs. Nick Poss (37-8), Harlan

Highland

One wrestler will represent the Huskies in the 1A meet.

132: Cory Stewart (31-9) vs. No. 3 Kolton Roth (40-2), Graettinger-Terril

Clear Creek Amana

One wrestler will represent the Clippers in the 2A meet.

138: Quinn Murphy (36-13) vs. No. 2 Skyler Noftsger (42-4), Ballard

