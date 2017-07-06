Which state produced the most 2017 MLB All-Stars?

With the MLB All-Star game scheduled for next week, here’s a quick look at which state leads the way with most players represented.
According to the FHSAA, Florida is on top with nine, followed by California.
Included in the nine is Lance McCullers, the 2012 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year.
Below are the nine players who played their prep ball in the Sunshine State.
- Zack Greinke, Apopka
- Lance McCullers, Jesuit (Tampa)
- Andrew Miller, Bucholz (Gainesville)
- Chris Sale, Lakeland
- Yonder Alonso, Coral Gables
- Michael Brantley, Fort Pierce Central
- Francisco Lindor, Montverde Academy
- Daniel Murphy, Englewood (Jacksonville)
- Wade Davis, Lake Wales