Which state produced the most 2017 MLB All-Stars?

With the MLB All-Star game scheduled for next week, here’s a quick look at which state leads the way with most players represented.

According to the FHSAA, Florida is on top with nine, followed by California.

Included in the nine is Lance McCullers, the 2012 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year.

States which produced the MOST 2017 @MLB #AllStarGame participants:

1. Florida (#FHSAA) – 9

2. California – 7

3. Texas – 4

4. Tennessee – 3 pic.twitter.com/GefM8oIjZM — FHSAA (@FHSAA) July 6, 2017

Below are the nine players who played their prep ball in the Sunshine State.