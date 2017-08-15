Which states produced the most Power Five starting quarterbacks?

As part of its QB Week, Rivals.com is breaking down the origins of quarterbacks in college and the NFL.

Two of the many interesting nuggets related to the 64 projected starting quarterbacks at schools in the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC):

Texas leads the way, having produced 13 of the 64. California is next with eight and Florida has six. That’s 27 of 64. Interestingly, Georgia — one of the top states in producing high school football talent — has only one. However, as we noted last fall, Georgia has become a hotbed for quarterbacks so that won’t be the case for long. Plus, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields — the top two QBS in the Class of 2018 — are from Georgia.

How much of an influence is playing at home? Well, according to the Rivals numbers, only 17 of the 64 played their high school ball in the state state as where they attend college.

Here is the school by school breakdown from Rivals.