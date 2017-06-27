Which top 10 2018 football recruits remain uncommitted?

With Tuesday’s commitment of Zamir White to Georgia, now six players in the 247Sports Composite top 10 for the class of 2018 remain uncommitted.

QB Justin Fields, DE Micah Parsons, CB Patrick Surtain Jr., CB Anthony Cook, OG Jamaree Salyer, and WR Terrace Marshall are all still on the board.

Along with White, the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the class, QB Trevor Lawrence and DE Xavier Thomas, have already made their commitments, with both players headed to Clemson. Palaie Gaoteote, the nation’s top inside linebacker, has committed to Southern Cal.

Two players, Fields and Parsons, have decommitted from Penn State and remain uncommitted.

Below are the top 10 players in the class of 2018.