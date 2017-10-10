Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) enters at No. 5 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) went from unranked to No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) is No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Mcquaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) and Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) each moved up two spots to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Liberty (Powell, Ohio) comes in at No. 4 ahead of Whitefish Bay.

The rankings welcome six newcomers in all, led by Whitefish Bay, but also including Beavercreek (Ohio), Boulder (Colo.), Fayetteville (Manlius, N.Y.), Fairmount (W. Va.), and Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.).