USA Today Sports

Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) enters at No. 5 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Photo: Whitefish Bay High School

Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) enters at No. 5 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Super 25

Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) enters at No. 5 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) went from unranked to No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) is No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Mcquaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) and Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) each moved up two spots to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Liberty (Powell, Ohio) comes in at No. 4 ahead of Whitefish Bay.

The rankings welcome six newcomers in all, led by Whitefish Bay, but also including Beavercreek (Ohio), Boulder (Colo.), Fayetteville (Manlius, N.Y.), Fairmount (W. Va.), and Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.).

, , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home