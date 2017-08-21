Whitney (Calif.) football program dumps coaches following 2017 CIF postseason ban because of violations

Two coaches for Whitney (Calif.) High school resigned on Saturday after the CIF ruled the team would not be allowed to participate in the 2017 postseason because of the number of infractions in recent seasons.

As reported by the Sacramento Bee and NBC affiliate KCRA, Whitney announced that it was parting company with coaches Paul Doherty and Marc Rubalcaba after the California Interscholastic Federation ruled its four infractions by members of the coaching staff in fewer than two full seasons merited a significant penalty. In this case, that penalty was a one-year postseason ban for the program.

[BREAKING NEWS] Coaches Mr. Paul Doherty, Mr. Marc Rubalcaba resign from football team. https://t.co/OSlndyT3Za pic.twitter.com/rUnzGpHJQ7 — Whitney Update (@whitneyupdate) August 20, 2017

Per KCRA, the violations, which stretch from the 2015 season to today, include fairly egregious examples of coaches not complying with established practice protocol:

“… use of bags/shields during spring practice, use of equipment during “conditioning/acclimation days” where the only football equipment allowed was helmets and footballs, use of equipment during “dead period” and team football camp that did not follow the rules.”

The twinned departures of Doherty and Rubalcaba so close to the beginning of the season introduced a sense of uncertainty about the season ahead, though he will bring a degree of consistency since he is a prior member of the staff.

For Whitney, that’s a start, even if it doesn’t open doors to the postseason again in 2017.