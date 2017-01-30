Who will be flipping commitments before Signing Day?

Scottsdale Saguaro offensive lineman Sean Seawards is the latest ready to flip his college commitment after he took an official visit this past weekend to UCLA.

A Boise State commit a week ago, Seawards got his first Pac-12 offer a day later, accepting an invitation to visit the Bruins.

For the 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive guard to announced Sunday on Twitter that he has decommitted from Boise State, that’s a good indication that he is about to commit to UCLA, where fellow offensive lineman Jax Wacaser is committed.

Both Seawards and Wacaser weren’t on any Power 5 conference radar before the season.

But they both had stellar years at Saguaro, helping pave the way to a 14-0 season and a fourth consecutive state championship. Seawards, Wacaser and two-time All-Arizona offensive lineman Corey Stephens of Saguaro each made first-team All-4A Conference. Stephens is committed to Arizona State.

Wednesday is the first day high school football seniors can sign with colleges.

On Saturday, heralded Chandler running back T.J. Green, an All-Arizona selection, flipped to Utah after he had taken an official visit there two weeks earlier. Green had committed to Oregon State in August.

Who else could flip by mid-week?

Mesa Desert Ridge defensive end Jalen Harris, an All-Arizona player, committed to Arizona before the season. But since the football season ended, he has taken official visits to Illinois, Colorado and this past weekend to Notre Dame.

Desert Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock believes Harris will end up in Tucson, but a Notre Dame visit just days for signing day could be persuasive.

