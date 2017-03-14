Who's Sweet 16 favorite? Coaches make picks

The 100th annual Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 will tip off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and several coaches have said it’s one of the more wide-open tournaments in recent memory.

“It’s hard; I don’t know if there’s a clear-cut favorite,” Cooper coach Tim Sullivan said. “But it’s got the makeup of a really, really memorable Sweet 16.”

With that in mind, The Courier-Journal polled the 16 coaches who reached the Sweet 16 and asked a simple question: “Who is your pick to win the tournament?” Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Here’s how the voting turned out:

* SEVEN VOTES – Scott County.

* SIX VOTES – Bowling Green.

* ONE VOTE APIECE – Cooper, Fern Creek and Hopkinsville.

All five of those teams are ranked in the top 10 of The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – No. 1 Scott County, No. 4 Bowling Green, No. 5 Fern Creek, No. 8 Cooper and No. 9 Hopkinsville.

No. 6 Ballard did not receive a vote.

Scott County and Bowling Green would meet in Friday’s noon quarterfinal if both win their first-round games Wednesday.

