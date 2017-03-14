Menu
Who's Sweet 16 favorite? Coaches make picks

Scott County head coach Billy Hicks reacts to a call on the floor during the second half of the KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament game between Trinity and Scott County at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Saturday, March 22, 2014. Scott County won the game 62-56. Photo by Mike Weaver, Special to the C-J.

The 100th annual Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 will tip off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and several coaches have said it’s one of the more wide-open tournaments in recent memory.

“It’s hard; I don’t know if there’s a clear-cut favorite,” Cooper coach Tim Sullivan said. “But it’s got the makeup of a really, really memorable Sweet 16.”

With that in mind, The Courier-Journal polled the 16 coaches who reached the Sweet 16 and asked a simple question: “Who is your pick to win the tournament?” Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Here’s how the voting turned out:

* SEVEN VOTES – Scott County.

* SIX VOTES – Bowling Green.

* ONE VOTE APIECE – Cooper, Fern Creek and Hopkinsville.

All five of those teams are ranked in the top 10 of The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – No. 1 Scott County, No. 4 Bowling Green, No. 5 Fern Creek, No. 8 Cooper and No. 9 Hopkinsville.

No. 6 Ballard did not receive a vote.

Scott County and Bowling Green would meet in Friday’s noon quarterfinal if both win their first-round games Wednesday.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

