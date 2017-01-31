Why are there so few uncommitted top prospects on eve of Signing Day?

“It’s the next group of guys after the real uber-elite that are still waiting,” Huffman said. “Some of them are trying to see where the guys ahead of them are going.”

The waiting, though, is happening a bit lower in the rankings, at least somewhat. Beyond the top 26, there are 14 uncommitted players ranked between Nos. 27 and 100 and nine more between Nos. 101 and 160. That is a total of 26 of the top 160 after a number of players committed within the last week. On the day before signing day last year, 45 of the top 160 were uncommitted.

“It’s become so much different the last few years with more early enrollees,” said Scout national recruiting director Brandon Huffman. “You are seeing guys go out of their way to graduate early and be on campus for spring ball. The coaches are encouraging it more because they know an (elite) guy will leave after his third year. There’s no reason to wait anymore.”

At No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite rankings, Wilson is the only top 10 player scheduled to announce, and one of three players in the top 26 planning to make their decision public Wednesday. The others are defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who is No. 25, and Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray at No. 26.

Marvin Wilson will have to provide the sizzle for National Signing Day this year, and the personable Texas defensive tackle is more than capable.

For some who wait, the desire for attention could be the cause.“Most of them know where they want to go, but wait until signing day get the maximum amount of exposure,” said Tom Lemming of CBS Sports. “I think they enjoy the attention from the media and the coaches because there are only a handful of guys left out of several thousand that will sign. … You can’t necessarily blame a 17- or 18-year-old for wanting that attention.”

For others, it’s an agonizing decision and they want to use every minute possible to do the right thing.

The decision also is complicated by coaching changes either among head coaches or assistants who are the primary recruiters. There were 21 head coaching changes this offseason. New coaches often mean new styles of play and late offers that could give players — committed and uncommitted — a reason to pump the brakes.

“Every year it amazes me that guys that have had 40 offers over the last 12 months and it comes down to NSD and they are still wrestling with the decision,” said Barton Simmons, national recruiting director for the 247Sports. “But I also think the pressure becomes so extreme that it makes some of these decisions for elite recruits tougher. Recruiting has become so much more national. The options have become much more prevalent, and the kids are weighing a lot more than they used to.

“Some of these kids are making what might be the most be important decision their lives, and it can be weighty.”

But the dwindling numbers on signing day also are because the recruiting process continues to quicken at a breakneck pace. Coaches already have non-binding verbal commitments from current high school juniors and sophomores. Alabama already has five commits for 2018, for example. Offers also are coming out to freshmen and sometimes eighth-graders from most colleges.

“We are seeing an acceleration in offers, and an increased frequency in taking unofficial visits in the spring and summer,” Huffman said. “People aren’t waiting until official visits anymore, and a lot of guys won’t take all five visits. … There are fewer visits happening in senior year and less guys available to be recruited (late in the process) than there were three or four years ago. Even the best players aren’t waiting until September of their senior year. That’s not the cycle anymore. The process has crept up quickly.”

The potential — and perhaps likelihood — for an early signing period also will significantly alter the recruiting calendar. The proposal under consideration that could be approved by the NCAA in April includes a 72-hour signing period in December and an expedited calendar that would allow official visitsstarting April 1 and extending until nearly the end of June. Under current rules, prospects can’t take official visits until Sept. 1 of their senior year.

Northwestern athletics director Jim Phillips said this month at the NCAA Convention that 70% of high school seniors are verbally committed by Oct. 1.

“They want to get this thing over with,” he said. “So you have that group, then you have another group that may want to wait. You’ve seen it in men’s basketball and it’s worked out well where you’ve had an early signing period. What the December date does is allows you that seventh semester of high school transcript, which is important.”

ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill said until the option of the early signing period exists, he considers Wilson being the lone top 10 uncommitted “a statistical anomaly.”

“That’s not a good thing or bad thing,” he said. “It reflects this player pool and how these kids think. There will be peaks and valleys and ups and down cyclically.

“There’s no question in my mind if the early signing period comes into play, you’re probably going to see more of this and not just in the top 20-25, which is where we see this now. You’re going to see it more from those guys between 50 and 150 and seeing commitments earlier and more often. We will know more when (signing early) is actually viable to do it with more kids deciding in the fall of their senior year (rather than waiting until signing day).”

