Why Ken Griffey Jr. beaned a hittter in Little League? Mom told him to

In light of Mother’s Day, USA TODAY Sports asked baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. about his mother. He told us a childhood story of when his mom told him to bean a batter in the head to quiet a heckler in the crowd. And he followed through.

Griffey was a star at Moeller in Cincinnati and was selected No. 1 overall by the Seattle Mariners in 1987. The only reason that Griffey was not named American Family ALL-USA in baseball as a high school star is because the teams were not selected until 1989. By then, Griffey was in the majors.

Here’s a look back at Griffey’s high school days.