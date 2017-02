WIAA boys basketball brackets released

GREEN BAY – The Pulaski boys basketball team was the only local squad to earn a No. 1 seed when the WIAA released brackets Sunday for the boys tournament.

Bay Port in Division 1, Luxemburg-Casco in D2, Algoma in D4 and Suring in D5 all received No. 2 seeds.

The tournament starts Feb. 28 with regional quarterfinals for some teams. Regional semifinals are March 3 and regional finals on March 4.

Sectional semifinal games will take place March 9 and sectional finals are March 11.

The WIAA state boys basketball tournament will be held March 16-18 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

Division 1

Manitowoc sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 17 Waukesha South at No. 16 Green Bay Preble, No. 18 Hartford at No. 15 Green Bay East,

Regional semifinals: Waukesha South/G.B. Preble winner at No. 1 Kimberly.

Fond du Lac sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 18 Hartford at No. 15 Green Bay East.

Regional semifinals: No. 11 Hamilton at No. 6 De Pere, Hartford/G.B. East winner at No. 2 Bay Port.

Division 2

Merrill sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawano.

Regional semifinals: Mosinee/Shawano winner at No. 1 Wausau East.

Ashwaubenon sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 9 Seymour at No. 8 Marinette, No. 11 Green Bay West at No. 6 Ashwaubenon, No. 10 Menasha at No. 7 Green Bay Southwest.

Regional semifinals: Seymour/Marinette winner at No. 1 Pulaski, G.B West/Ashwaubenon winner at No. 3 Kaukauna, No. 5 Green Bay Notre Dame at No. 4 West De Pere, Menasha/G.B. Southwest winner at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco.

Division 3

Bay Port sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 11 Oconto Falls at No. 6 Oconto

Regional semifinals: Oconto Falls/Oconto winner at No. 3 Peshtigo.

Menasha sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 12 Brillion at No. 5 Wrightstown, No. 13 Chilton at No. 4 Sturgeon Bay, No. 14 Kewaunee at No. 3 Southern Door, No 11 Kiel at No. 6 Denmark.

Division 4

D.C. Everest sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 12 Coleman at No. 5 Neillsville, No. 13 Bonduel at No. 4 Wabeno/Laona,

Regional semifinals: No. 11 Crandon/No. 6 Auburndale winner at No. 3 Crivitz.

Green Bay Southwest sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 10 Reedsville at No. 7 Gibraltar.

Regional semifinals: Reedsville/Gibraltar winner at No. 2 Algoma.

Division 5

Green Bay Preble sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 9 Elcho at No. 8 Niagara, No. 12 Wausaukee at No. 5 Phelps, No. 13 White Lake at No. 4 Oneida Nation, No. 14 Sevastopol at No. 3 Lena, No. 11 Goodman/Pembine at No. 6 Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran, No. 10 Marinette St. Thomas at No. 7 Florence, No. 15 Gillett at No. 2 Suring.