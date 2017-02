WIAA girls basketball brackets released

Three local teams earned No. 1 seeds when the WIAA released brackets Sunday for the girls basketball tournament.

West De Pere (Division 2), Wrightstown (D3) and Wausaukee (D5) received top seeds.

Meanwhile, De Pere (D1) and Luxemburg-Casco (D2) got No. 2 seeds.

The playoffs start Feb. 21 with regional quarterfinals for some teams. Regional semifinals are Feb. 24 and regional finals will be held Feb. 25.

Sectional semifinal games will take place March 2 and sectional finals are March 4.

The WIAA state girls basketball tournament will be held March 9-11 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

Division 1

De Pere sectional

Regional quarterfinal: No. 17 G.B. East at No. 16 Manitowoc.

Regional semifinal: No. 13 Waukesha South at No. 4 Bay Port.

Brown Deer sectional

Regional quarterfinal: No. 18 Sheboygan South at No. 15 G.B. Preble.

Regional semifinal: Winner of Preble/Sheboygan South at No. 2 De Pere.

Division 2

Wausau East sectional

Regional quarterfinal: No. 11 Wausau East at No. 6 Shawano.

Kaukauna sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 11 Marinette at No. 6 Ashwaubenon, No. 10 Menasha at No. 7 G.B. Southwest, No. 9 Kaukauna at No. 8 G.B. West.

Regional semifinals: Kaukauna/G.B. West winner at No.1 West De Pere, Menasha/G.B. Southwest winner at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco, Marinette/Ashwaubenon winner at No. 3 Seymour, No. 5 G.B. Notre Dame at No. 4 Pulaski.

Division 3

Seymour sectional

Regional quarterfinal: No. 9 Oconto Falls at No. 8 Oconto.

Regional semifinal: No. 11 Tomahawk/No. 6 Appleton Xavier winner at No. 3 Peshtigo.

Manitowoc sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 14 New Holstein at No. 3 Kewaunee, No. 13 Sturgeon Bay at No. 4 Kiel, No. 12 Two Rivers at No. 5 Southern Door, No. 9 Chilton at No. 8 Denmark.

Regional semifinal: Chilton/Denmark winner at No. 1 Wrightstown.

Division 4

G.B. Preble sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 11 Stevens Point Pacelli at No. 6 Gibraltar, No. 10 Weyauwega-Fremont at No. 7 Algoma.

Wausau West sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 13 Coleman at No. 4 Stratford, No. 12 Wabeno/Laona at No. 5 Bonduel, No. 11 Spencer at No. 6 Crivitz, No. 10 Menominee Indian at No. 7 Edgar.

Division 5

Pulaski sectional

Regional quarterfinals: No. 15 Marinette St. Thomas at No. 2 Elcho, No. 13 Sevastopol at No. 4 N.E.W. Lutheran, No. 12 Florence at No. 5 Gillett, No. 11 Oneida Nation at No. 6 Niagara, No. 9 Lena at No. 8 Suring.

Regional semifinal: Lena/Suring winner at No. 1 Wausaukee.