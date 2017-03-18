WIAA state basketball: Xavier wins D3 championship

shares
Xavier High School’s Will Schlicht (32) screams in celebration after the buzzer in the Division 3 championship game against Prescott at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) and Xavier High School’s Hunter Plamann (2) jostle for a rebound in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s Cal Christensen (10) and Nate DeYoung (15) battle for a rebound against Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s Sam Ferris (5) collides with Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s Nate DeYoung (15) celebrates with Hunter Plamann (2) after drawing a foul on Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s bench reacts after Nate DeYoung (15) drew a foul on Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s Hunter Plamann (2) is pressured by Prescott High School’s Joe Roosen (3) and Luke Murphy (5) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s Hunter Plamann (2) is fouled by Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) reacts after fouling out against Xavier High School in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Prescott High School players leave the floor as the Xavier High School players receive their championship medals after the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Hunter Plamann goes up for a shot in the first half against Prescott High SchoolÕs Luke Murphy. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Nate DeYoung goes up against Prescott High SchoolÕs Owen Hamilton during the first half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Cal Christensen goes up a shot against Prescott High SchoolÕs Nick Simon during the first half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Hunter Plamann gets around Prescott High SchoolÕs Joe Roosen during the first half of their game. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Sam Ferris takes a three point shot in the first half against Prescott. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Sam Ferris puts up a three point shot against Prescott. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School's #2 Hunter Plaman, right scrambles for a loose ball against Prescott High School's #2 Petey Brooks, lwft, and #3 Joe Roosen, center, during their division 3 WIAA state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The hawks won the game 73 to 47. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Matthew Burton (4) celebrates with Nate DeYoung (15) after DeYoung drew a foul against Prescott's Owen Hamilton (33) in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Xavier won the game, 73-47. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Nate DeYoung goes up for a shot in the first quarter over Prescott defense. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Nate DeYoung goes up for a shot over Prescott High SchoolÕs Owen Hamilton during their game. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Nate DeYoung gets an offensive rebound over Prescott High SchoolÕs Owen Hamilton during the first half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Hunter Plamann goes up for a shot over Prescott High SchoolÕs Luke Murphy during the first half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs fans start the celebration early as Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 Champions beating Prescott 73 - 47. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Will Schlicht looks to the basket against Prescott High SchoolÕs Owen Hamilton during the second half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs coach Matt Klarner claps for his team on a score during the second half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Hunter Plamann goes up for a shot challenging Prescott High SchoolÕs Owen Hamilton in the second half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Jack Teerlinck goes up for a shot against Prescott High SchoolÕs Owen Hamilton during the second half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Sam Ferris gets around Prescott High SchoolÕs Petey Brooks during their game in the second half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High SchoolÕs Cal Christensen gets around Prescott High SchoolÕs Brian Tayson during their game in the second half. Xavier High School played Prescott High School in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 3 championship game held at the Kohl Center in Madison, March 18, 2017. Xavier is the WIAA Division 3 State Champions beating Xavier 73 -47. Joe Sienkiewicz / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School head coach Matt Klarner hoists the championship trophy following the Hawks' 73 to 47 victory over Prescott High School during their division 3 WIAA state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School's #15 Nate DeYoung and Henry Egan, right, celebrate during the firist half of the Hawks' 73 to 47 victory over Prescott High School during their division 3 WIAA state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Xavier High School’s Jack Teerlinck (14) and Nick Otto (24) trap Prescott High School’s Owen Hamilton (33) on the baseline in the Division 3 championship game at the 2017 boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
