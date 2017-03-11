WIAA state girls: Appleton North routs King

ASHWAUBENON – Appleton North put on a second-half show to defeat Milwaukee King 75-52 in a WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

The matchup of undefeated teams lived up to its billing for the first half, with the Lightning leading 32-31 at the break.

But then North (27-0) opened its largest lead of the game at 42-35 early in the second half, frustrating King with an uptempo offense and furious ball movement. The Generals (25-1) managed only 7 points in the final 10:45 while the Lightning rolled to a double digit lead.

Sydney Levy scored 19 points to lead a balanced North offense, which featured five players in double figures.

King’s 6-4 center Sydnee Roby scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.