WIAA state girls: Cudahy knocks off Hortonville

ASHWAUBENON – A 10-1 run to end the first half propelled Cudahy to a 46-36 victory over Hortonville in a WIAA Division 2 state girls basketball semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

The Polar Bears (20-6) sprinted to 10-2 lead to start the game, but the Packers erased the deficit with 7 straight points as part of the 10-1 run. Hannah Kulas capped the flurry with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 24-18 lead into break.

Guard Shay Frederick paced Hortonville’s scoring with 12 points, with center Morgan Allen adding 10.

Cudahy (20-7) advances to the Division 2 championship against the winner of Friday’s Beaver Dam-Monroe semifinal.