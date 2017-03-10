Menu
WIAA state girls: Cudahy knocks off Hortonville

ASHWAUBENON – A 10-1 run to end the first half propelled Cudahy to a 46-36 victory over Hortonville in a WIAA Division 2 state girls basketball semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

Hortonville High School's Morgan Allen (30) pulls down a rebound against Cudahy High School's Bailey Eichner (21) during their WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal girls basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The Polar Bears (20-6) sprinted to 10-2 lead to start the game, but the Packers erased the deficit with 7 straight points as part of the 10-1 run. Hannah Kulas capped the flurry with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 24-18 lead into break.

Guard Shay Frederick paced Hortonville’s scoring with 12 points, with center Morgan Allen adding 10.

Cudahy (20-7) advances to the Division 2 championship against the winner of Friday’s Beaver Dam-Monroe semifinal.

Hortonville High School's Morgan Allen reacts after fouling out late in the game against Cudahy High School during their WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal girls basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

