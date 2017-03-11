WIAA state girls: De Pere tops Middleton in OT

ASHWAUBENON – De Pere sank 8 of 10 free throws in overtime to outlast Middleton 49-47 in a WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

With the game tied 41-41 at the end of regulation, the Cardinals scored the first 4 points of the extra frame. The Redbirds responded by converting 7 of 8 free throws, taking advantage of a pair of travelling turnovers by Middleton to take a lead for good.

At the end of regulation Rachel Kerkhoff’s jumper put De Pere (25-2) ahead 41-40 with 50 seconds left, but Bria Lemirande hit one of two free throws on the following possession to tie it up for Middleton (23-4).

The Redbirds led for much of regulation play but was plagued by turnovers late as the Cardinals shook off a poor offensive start.

Annie Schneider scored a game-high 15 points for De Pere, while Bria Lemirande led Middletown with 13 points.