WIAA state girls: Edgewood knocks off Wrightstown

ASHWAUBENON – Madison Edgewood erased an early deficit with a 16-3 run to take control for a 60-38 win over Wrightstown in a WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Tigers opened a 7-0 lead as the Crusaders missed their first 8 shots before erasing the deficit with a 16-3 run powered by Brita Hovde’s 8 consecutive points.

Wrightstown shot 23 percent from the field in the first half, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range, and trailed 27-16 at the break.

RELATED: Roundup of Thursday’s games

Kailee Van Zeeland paced the Tigers with 12 points, with Danielle Nennig and Alisha Murphy adding 11 and 10 points, respectively

Hovde led Edgewood with 14 points, while Estella Moschkau, a 6-foot-2 Stanford recruit, added 13 to go with her 10 rebounds.

The Crusaders will face Martin Luther in the Division 3 championship on Saturday.