WIAA state girls roundup: Aquinas rolls past Shiocton

ASHWAUBENON – Turnovers doomed Shiocton in a 56-36 loss to undefeated La Crosse Aquinas in WIAA Division 4 girls basketball semifinal play Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Chiefs (18-9) came into the matchup on a roll but turned over the ball 19 times to Aquinas’ 6.

The Blugolds (27-0) used a 12-2 run in the first half to stake out a 26-19 lead at the break, then pulled away with a 30-17 second half. Lexi Donarski led the way with 14 points, followed by Kyah Steiner’s 13.

Jordan Elliott paced Shiocton with 14 points, and Madi Morack added 10.

Aquinas advances to the Division 4 title game, where it will face Howards Grove.

Howards Grove 44, Durand 37

Howards Grove rallied to score the final 8 points of the game to defeat Durand 44-37 in a WIAA Division 4 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

With the Tigers trailing 37-36 with 39 seconds to play, Olivia Strauss hit the go-ahead basket, then picked up the rebound off her free throw miss for another basket to make it 40-37. Durand missed a desperation 3-point attempt on its next possession as Howards Grove went on to seal the win.

The teams matched each other through the first half with the Tigers (26-1) taking a 21-20 lead into the break. Durand took (23-4) its first lead of the game, 24-23, on an Emily Annis basket with 13:50 to play, a lead the Panthers would not surrender until the final minute.

Addisyn Gerber (13), Brittany Schaller (12) and Brittany Stauss (11) finished in double figures for Howards Grove, while Ambree Schlosser led Durand with 11 points.

Howards Grove will face the La Crosse Aquinas for the Division 4 championship.

Division 3

Madison Edgewood 60, Wrightstown 38

Edgewood erased an early deficit with a 16-3 run to take control for a 60-38 win over Wrightstown in a WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Tigers opened a 7-0 lead as the Crusaders missed their first 8 shots before erasing the deficit with a 16-3 run powered by Brita Hovde’s 8 consecutive points.

Wrightstown (23-4) shot 23 percent from the field in the first half, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range, and trailed 27-16 at the break.

Kailee Van Zeeland paced the Tigers with 12 points, with Danielle Nennig and Alisha Murphy adding 11 and 10 points, respectively

Hovde led Edgewood (24-3) with 14 points, while Estella Moschkau, a 6-foot-2 Stanford recruit, added 13 to go with her 10 rebounds.

The Crusaders will face Martin Luther in the Division 3 championship on Saturday.

Martin Luther 56, Bloomer 38

Emma Kallas scored 21 points as Martin Luther defeated Bloomer 56-38 in a WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Spartans (26-1) entered the tournament on a 24-game winning streak with their only loss on the season to unbeaten Division 2 power Beaver Dam. They advance to the state championship game to face Madison Edgewood on Saturday.

The Blackhawks opened the game with 3 consecutive turnovers as Martin Luther opened a 9-1 lead it would never relinquish. The Spartans led 28-21 at the break and pulled away in the second half.

Chandler Zwiefelhofer led Bloomer (22-5) with 15 points.