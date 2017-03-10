WIAA state girls: Shiocton falls to Aquinas

ASHWAUBENON – Turnovers doomed Shiocton in a 56-36 loss to undefeated La Crosse Aquinas in WIAA Division 4 girls basketball semifinal play Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Chiefs (18-9) came into the matchup on a roll but turned over the ball 19 times to Aquinas’ 6.

The Blugolds (27-0) used a 12-2 run in the first half to stake out a 26-19 lead at the break, then pulled away with a 30-17 second half. Lexi Donarski led the way with 14 points, followed by Kyah Steiner’s 13.

Jordan Elliott paced Shiocton with 14 points, and Madi Morack added 10.

Aquinas advances to the Division 4 title game, where it will face Howards Grove.